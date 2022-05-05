Afghanistan heavy rain, floods kill 22, destroy hundreds of homes



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Heavy rains and floods have killed at least 22 people and injured 40 others, according to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority. Heavy floods have damaged hundreds of homes and crops in Afghanistan, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis, a disaster management official said on Thursday.

The Taliban government, fighting a disaster that has affected more than a third of its province, will turn to international aid agencies for help, officials say.

Hasibullah Shekhani, head of communications and information at Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, said 22 people had been killed and 40 injured in floods and storms in 12 provinces.

Rains and floods were particularly severe in the western provinces of Badghis and Faryab and in the northern province of Baghlan.

Afghanistan has been suffering from drought in recent years, possibly worsened by climate change, and low crop yields have increased the risk of a serious food crisis. The weather has exacerbated the problem of poverty caused by decades of war, and then the accumulation of wealth abroad after the decline of foreign aid and the Taliban’s takeover of power and the withdrawal of US-led forces in August.

The tornado caused extensive damage in Texas, Oklahoma

Shekhani said 500 houses were destroyed, 2,000 were damaged, 300 heads of cattle were killed and about 3,000 acres of crops were damaged.

He said the International Committee of the Red Cross was assisting and officials would contact other international organizations for help.

The international community is fighting how to help a country of about 40 million people without benefiting the Taliban.

China is building closer ties with the Taliban in Afghanistan, the former diplomat said

On Thursday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced his support for the people of Afghanistan, saying “we are with the Afghan people at this difficult time and will extend all possible assistance to them.”

Prime Minister Sharif also lamented the loss of precious lives and called on the international community to provide emergency assistance to the Afghan people.

“I urge the international community to come to the aid of the already distressed Afghan people. Pakistan will also help our Afghan brothers and sisters,” he said on Twitter.

Reuters contributed to this post