Afghanistan Imposes Night-curfew In 31 Provinces To Tackle Taliban

The Afghan government is fighting against the Taliban in 21 provinces of the country. Security forces killed 262 Taliban fighters in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi. Amidst the ongoing fighting with the Taliban, the Afghan government has announced a night curfew here. This night curfew has been imposed in 31 provinces except Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar. Time has also been fixed for this curfew. According to this, the curfew will continue from 10 pm to 4 am. According to media reports, this information was given late Saturday night quoting the Ministry of Interior. Significantly, the Afghan government is fighting against the Taliban in 21 provinces of the country.

read this also: A meeting of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif created a stir in Pakistan, accused of treason

so the decision has been taken

According to Afghan media, this decision has been taken so that Taliban infiltrators can be traced in the capital of different provinces. According to figures released by Afghan security agencies, security forces have killed 262 Taliban fighters in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 176 Taliban were injured. However, the Taliban has categorically denied these figures. US forces began leaving Afghanistan in May. Since then the Taliban has been wreaking havoc. The report claimed that the Taliban have captured 170 districts of the country.

read this also: Big warning from the United Nations, the threat of Daesh and Al-Qaeda increased in Afghanistan

The fight has been going on for a long time

Significantly, after America’s decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban is rapidly emerging here. There has been a lot of massacre in many areas here. Common people were put to death along with the soldiers. Meanwhile, there was fierce fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan army in the outskirts of Kandahar. On July 22, the US carried out air strikes on the areas occupied by terrorists. The Taliban, however, opposed the US attacks, calling it a violation of the Doha Agreement.