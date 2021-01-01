Afghanistan-India Relations: India ‘Wait and See’ Current Situation in Afghanistan, Find Out What Former Diplomats Advised – India Has No Option to Wait, Former Diplomat Says About Afghanistan

The Taliban are busy trying to finalize the government in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s intelligence chief has arrived in Afghanistan. Former Indian diplomats, on the other hand, say the situation in the war-torn country is still constantly changing. In such a situation India has no choice but to wait and see, avoiding a thoughtless reaction.

The unannounced visit to Kabul by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Pakistan’s director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), comes at a time when pressure is mounting on the Taliban to form an inclusive government acceptable to the international community. Anil Wadhwa, who served as Secretary (Pre-Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs before retiring in 2017, said India should avoid any pre-planned reaction to developments in Afghanistan and adhere to the wait-and-see policy.

India should not react without thinking

“India should avoid a reckless response because it remains to be seen what kind of government the Taliban will form and whether it will be a comprehensive government,” Wadhwa said. India should not react without thinking and wait to see how the situation turns out.

During the ISI chief’s visit to Kabul, he said that the ISI’s influence on the Taliban, especially the Haqqanis, was well-known and that they wanted that influence in the new government. Asked whether India should share its expectations with the new government in Afghanistan, Wadhwa said that whenever there were discussions with Taliban representatives in Doha, they should be informed.

He said India had already informed the Taliban that Afghan soil should not be used for anti-India activities.

The state of Afghanistan in ups and downs

TCA Raghavan, India’s High Commissioner to Pakistan from June 2013 to December 2015, shared the same view, saying the situation in Afghanistan is still volatile and India should adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach. “I think the situation in Afghanistan is still volatile, so we should not go into a situation where we comment on our analysis,” he said. Since Pakistan’s ISI chief is there, it is easy to comment on our own assessment that they are forming a government. Asked if India should state its expectations to the Afghan government and set its own preconditions for recognizing the regime there, he said, “I don’t think we are at a stage where we can achieve our goals.” A prerequisite. ‘

What do these former diplomats say?

Former Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rakesh Sood said, “I think we have no choice but to wait. I don’t think we have another option. Sood said, “If the ISI director general had to go there to settle cases, the situation is very clear. He did not go there to discuss the weather.”

G Parthasarathy, who was India’s ambassador to several countries, including Pakistan, said India should not rush into anything and avoid any thoughtless reaction to the developments in Afghanistan. Referring to the ISI chief’s visit, he said, “After living in Pakistan for seven years, I would have been surprised if the Pakistanis had not done what they are doing.”

“As long as we do not underestimate the dangers posed by the Sino-Pakistani alliance, we will be wrong,” Parthasarathy said. Pakistan does not threaten itself, it becomes a problem when it works in alliance with China.

On what India’s approach should be, the former diplomat said that India should not rush into anything, take the time and see where things are going as Afghanistan’s internal politics will shape the situation.

“There are groups like the Haqqani Network who are agents of the ISI because the Haqqani family lives in Pakistan. Let’s see how they behave. We don’t have to rush anything. The wise Afghans told us that they appreciate Indian help.

K.C., who is India’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Iran. Singh said the delay in the formation of the Taliban government reflects the conflict between the more liberal elements led by Mulla Bardar and the Haqqani network. “Most countries are waiting and watching but putting pressure on the Taliban,” he said. India should take a public stand on what kind of inclusive government it expects and without it it will not recognize the Taliban government.

ISI Director General Hamid’s visit to Afghanistan on August 15 is the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official to Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul. Since then, the Taliban have been trying to form a government, but so far they have not announced it. The Taliban has postponed the formation of a new government in Afghanistan for this week as it seeks to shape a comprehensive and inclusive administration acceptable to the international community.