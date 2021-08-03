Afghanistan issue Russia ignores India and invites America China and Pakistan Afghanistan issue: Russia ignores India and invites America, China and Pakistan

Russia has not invited India to an important meeting convened on the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan, China and the US are likely to attend the meeting. People with information in this regard gave this information on Thursday.

As Taliban attacks in Afghanistan escalate, Russia has stepped up efforts to reach all major parties in the war-torn country to stop the violence and push for the Afghan peace process. This ‘expanding troika’ meeting is to be held in Qatar on 11 August. Under this, talks were held earlier on 18 March and 30 April. Russia is also conducting a ‘Moscow format’ for talks on bringing peace in Afghanistan and setting the conditions for the process of national reconciliation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Tashkent last month that his country would continue to work with India and other countries that could affect the situation in Afghanistan.

After these comments, there were speculations that India may be included in the upcoming “Expanded Troika” meeting. India is yet to comment on the extended Troika meeting. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Fareed Mamundje termed the decision to hold a meeting of the UN Security Council on August 6 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan as a positive step.

India’s Ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti announced that the situation in Afghanistan will be discussed in the UN Security Council meeting on Friday under India’s presidency.

Mamundze tweeted, “Convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan is a positive step. The United Nations and the international community must play an important role in preventing the tragedy in Afghanistan caused by terrorist violence and atrocities. Thank you India for your leading role as UNSC President.

The decision to hold the UNSC meeting came two days after Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council to stop Taliban violence. India is the President of the UNSC for the month of August.

India is a major party to peace and stability in Afghanistan. It has invested nearly $3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the war-torn country. India has been supportive of a national peace and reconciliation process led by Afghanistan.





