Afghanistan Joe Biden Criticism: Indian Americans on Joe Biden in Afghanistan

An Indian-American man involved in the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US city of Fremont has praised President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for safely evacuating thousands of Afghans who have fought in the US war on terror for 20 years. To him.“President Biden, Blinken and our troops have rescued thousands of people,” community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria told a webinar organized by the state department. We look forward to welcoming our Afghan colleagues to their new home in Fremont, California and other parts of the United States. At the same time, we look forward to continuing to work with Afghan community organizations to help refugees.

Bhutoria said, “We are fortunate that the leaders of the cities of Fremont and Hayward and the people of the Afghan community are so serious about this issue and we thank the State Department for reaching out to this community quickly to understand how they feel. Experience and skills can help in the rehabilitation process run by other city leaders in the United States. ‘

The State Department’s South and Central Asia Bureau commended Fremantle City Mayor Lily Mei, Ajay Jain Bhutoria, Hayward City Council member Ayesha Wahab, and the Afghan Coalition for their work in helping refugees in Afghanistan.