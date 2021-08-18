Afghanistan New Batting Coach News: Afghanistan New Batting Coach: Sri Lanka’s Avishka Gunavardhan Appointed As Afghanistan’s Batting Coach – Sri Lanka’s Avishka Gunavardhan Appointed As Afghanistan’s Batting Coach

Former Sri Lankan batsman Avishka Gunavardhane has been appointed as the new Afghanistan batting coach. The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced this on Tuesday. The board’s announcement comes at a time when the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan and there is an atmosphere of fear everywhere. On the other hand, the Taliban fighters occupying Afghanistan announced on Monday that cricket could continue as before.“Former batsman and coach Avishka Gunavardhane has been appointed as the batting coach of the Afghanistan national team,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted from its official Twitter handle. In almost a decade of international career, Gunawardene has represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests and 61 ODIs. He scored a total of 181 runs in Test cricket, while Gunawardene scored 1708 runs in ODIs, including a century.



Afghanistan will play an ODI against Pakistan next month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in May that an independent tribunal had acquitted Gunavardhane of two counts of corruption that allowed him to take part in cricket-related activities. Afghanistan will play three ODIs against Pakistan in Sri Lanka next month.

Afghanistan to play World T20 under Taliban rule, cricket practice under terror

The Taliban made the announcement about cricket

On the other hand, the Taliban fighters occupying Afghanistan announced on Monday that cricket could continue as before. Earlier, former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tate was appointed as the bowling coach of the Afghanistan national team.

