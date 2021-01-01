AFGHANISTAN NEWS: AFGHANISTAN NEWS: Gunfire … Screaming everywhere … Fear of death at every moment … Smile on the face several days after returning from Afghanistan – More than 20 migrants return to West Bengal from Afghanistan

Highlights The situation worsened after the Taliban took over Afghanistan

Indian deportation continues from Afghanistan, people are fleeing for their lives

Indians coming to India from Kabul airport are telling heartbreaking stories

Sanjeeb Chakraborty, Nisha V Chhetri, Kolkata

Sunday brought new life for 34-year-old Tamal Bhattacharya. About two days after arriving at Kabul airport, he landed on Indian soil around 11pm on Sunday. He has been under stress for the past few days due to fears in Afghanistan. Finally, he smiled as soon as he came to India.

Nimta, a North Dum Dum resident, a mechanical engineer, had gone to Kabul in March to take a job teaching physics and chemistry at the Army School, Kardan International School. He was one of 10 Bengalis who were brought back on Sunday.

Had imprisoned himself

He had been living in the school’s staff quarters for the past few months. He was so frightened after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan that he imprisoned himself in the school principal’s house. He did not dare to go out.

Before leaving for Kolkata, he said, “I contacted the Indian Embassy in Kabul and tried several times to reach the airport, but I could not succeed.”

Arrived at the airport but had no access

The airport was surrounded by armed Taliban, Tamal said. We were able to reach the airport gate along with other Indians around 11pm on Friday night. But American troops initially refused to let us in because no government officials came to us with documents.

Spent the night outside the airport

Bhattacharya said, “We had to wait outside the airport for several hours on Friday night. Later, we were seated in a wedding hall near the airport. Then came Indian Air Force officers. He helped us get on the plane late Saturday night.

Talk to your parents as soon as you reach Delhi

His parents Shyamal and Minati breathed a sigh of relief after several days of stress after receiving the news of Tamal’s arrival in Delhi on Sunday morning. He chatted with his parents before boarding a flight from Ghaziabad late on Saturday night.

He could not even talk to a single boy

“We are breathing now because our only son has returned from Afghanistan,” Shyamal said. Minati said, ‘What we saw on TV, I was very scared, especially because I was more worried because he was teaching in a military school. We lost contact with him for several days. I was just praying.

Pictures of an Indian Air Force plane landing in India, more than 600 km from Kalimpong, are circulating on TV, finally bringing a smile to Sudeshna Subba’s face. Her husband S Subba arrived in India on the same plane after spending three nights at Kabul airport.



There were gunshots on the phone

Sudeshna said, “I was waiting for his call, and every time he called, I could hear gunshots and other frightening noises. I started to cry. Subba, a former soldier and veteran of the Kargil war, had gone to Afghanistan on August 3, with little hope of returning so soon. His elderly mother said Subba had fought for his country, but the experience in Afghanistan was more frightening because this time he was fighting for his life.

