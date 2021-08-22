Afghanistan News: Pakistan launches more offensive in Jammu and Kashmir, 200 terrorists ready

If there is one country that is happiest after the Taliban occupies Afghanistan, it is Pakistan. Pakistan is more concerned about the Taliban taking over power there sooner than the Taliban. The head of Pakistan’s ISI also arrived in Kabul before the new government was formed. Pakistan’s ISI is believed to be in a strong position after being captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. If the defense sources are to be believed, the ISI can now work on a more aggressive strategy in Jammu and Kashmir after the changed situation.



Under this strategy, ISI is active even before the Taliban take control of Afghanistan. The ISI has been busy in Jammu and Kashmir for the past two months sending terrorists from the Army, JEM and Al-Badr. A source in the Indian Central Security Agency told the Times of India that about 200 militants are currently active in Jammu and Kashmir. Includes both foreign and local terrorists. If the sources are to be believed, they can cause any dangerous incident following the instructions of the ISI.

The Indian security apparatus is also active in view of the ISI’s intentions. To thwart ISI’s efforts, Indian security forces have strengthened the border grid and increased surveillance along the Pakistan border. Special care is being taken to ensure that infiltrating terrorists do not easily find any place in the villages of Kashmir.



About 500 underground workers have been arrested since January this year, sources said. “We are keeping an eye on more suspects,” a security official said. Some of those who try to present themselves as nationalists will have to face action in the near future.

A senior intelligence official told the Times of India that Indian agencies do not link cross-border infiltration between Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the activation of terrorist launchpads to incidents in Afghanistan.

He says this is part of the ISI’s game plan. The ISI is behaving differently for fear of being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). However, some of the weapons and military equipment left behind by US forces, as well as Afghanistan-trained terrorist operatives, are of real concern because of ISI’s links to the Taliban and groups operating on its western border.

Jammu and Kashmir police sources said infiltration on the border between North Kashmir and Jammu region has intensified since July. Terrorist launchpads and infiltration routes have increased in Bandipur, Kupwada and Baramulla, while terrorist activities are mainly concentrated in South Kashmir. A source said foreign terrorists and drug smugglers usually infiltrate from north Kashmir and hide there before coming to the south.

The movement of infiltrators towards South Kashmir has increased. Foreign terrorists mostly target districts like Anantnag, Srinagar and Shopian. They also get help in these districts. He has included children from these districts in his team. A new concern among security establishments in Jammu and Kashmir is that locals limit their role in terrorist activities. They are being used by terrorist organizations for throwing grenades.

According to a police official, the locals are paid a fair amount for one-time work. Their role is limited and then they easily return to the populated population. This makes it difficult to track them down, catch them and take action.