Afghanistan obstacle in the way of Pakistan will destroy that country at hands of Taliban

With the departure of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan and the increasing occupation of the Taliban, the fear of re-terrorism in the country is increasing. Meanwhile, Abdullah Gul, son of former Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Hamid Gul, has said that Afghanistan is an obstacle in Pakistan’s path. I will destroy that country at the hands of Taliban.

Addressing a gathering in Makin, South Waziristan, Abdullah Gul said that his father drove the Russians out of Afghanistan and overthrew the government of Mohammad Najibullah with the help of the Mujahideen. And now he is going to destroy the present republic of Afghanistan. Will destroy the country so that it cannot compete with Pakistan. Abdullah Gul said that as a youth he became a member of the Haqqani network under the guidance of his father, and therefore has participated in several battles against the Afghan National Arm according to media reports.

He claimed that the Taliban fully listened to him and that they had tasked him with destroying Afghanistan’s economic infrastructure, government facilities and the republic. The Taliban and the Afghan government have yet to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, the US has said that Pakistan will play an important role in the peace process in Afghanistan and Pakistan will benefit the most from peace in the neighboring country. “We appreciate Pakistan’s efforts to advance the Afghan peace process and bring stability to South Asia, including encouraging the Taliban to engage in meaningful dialogue,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told a daily news conference on Monday.

He said, “Pakistan is going to benefit immensely and its role is going to be important. Furthermore, it is in a position to play a role in bringing about the outcomes that not only the US but many of its international partners as well as many countries in the region desire. So we will continue to work and continue to engage with Pakistani partners on this issue.”

Last week, Pakistani National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf met US Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. “The (Pakistani) National Security Adviser did not meet with the Secretary of State (Tony Blinken),” Price said.

In response to a question, he referred to China’s recent statement regarding the Afghanistan peace process that the peace process should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

“So there is a convergence of interests, especially in the areas that we want in Afghanistan, what the PRC (People’s Republic of China) wants in Afghanistan and what the border international community wants in Afghanistan,” he said. We will continue to explore ways to work together to achieve common goals.”

