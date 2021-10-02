Afghanistan Problem: India’s position on Afghanistan and the Taliban is very clear

Until India’s concerns about the Taliban are allayed, India will not take any new steps on Afghanistan or take any initiative under any pressure. According to sources, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated that it will take a firm stand on the issue. India has taken this step while various countries of the world are trying to mediate on the issue of Taliban. Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia, Iran, China and Pakistan were working together to solve the Taliban problem.

Told the US indirectly

For the first time, India indirectly blamed the United States for the unrest and instability that followed the Taliban occupation of Afghanistan. India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has said that India was not kept secret in last year’s Doha Accord between the US and the Taliban. The days to come will be decisive, but the most important concern right now is not to use Afghanistan’s land for terrorism. He was speaking at the annual leadership summit of the US-India Strategic Alliance Forum.

Here, Jaishankar reiterated that India was in no hurry to recognize the Taliban-led regime. However, Jaishankar said India and the United States share similar views on a number of issues related to recent developments in Afghanistan. According to State Department sources, the United States now realizes that many countries are pursuing their own interests in the case of the Taliban. It is known that Biden has expressed his concern about the Taliban and has clearly stated how the alliance of China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran is trying to control things there.

India is not on the run

In fact, India has never shied away from negotiating with the US over the Taliban. For the past two years, the Taliban have been trying to gain control of Afghanistan on August 16 and the United States on August 31 to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan altogether. The Indian delegation attended the talks in Doha on February 2 last year, but then India stayed away from the whole process. India’s position still remains that the Taliban did not include its own team in Doha in forming the government, which has been in agreement with the international community for the past two years.