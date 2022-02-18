Afghanistan races to save boy stuck in well for 2 days



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

A boy slipped from a 60-foot well 48 hours ago in Afghanistan’s Zabul province and is in contact with rescuers, according to Friday’s news.

The Guardian reports that rescuers were able to lower a video camera to Haider, who was trapped about 70 feet below. Her father tried to reassure her and told her to keep talking.

The boy’s age has changed in various news outlets, with some reporting that he is less than five years old and about nine years old. According to Al Jazeera, he is trapped but seems to be able to move his arms and upper body.

Abdullah Azam, a secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Mollah Abdul Gani Baradar, tweeted that there was an ambulance and other emergency equipment, including oxygen, at the scene in Shokak village.

A Taliban official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rescuers are trying to reach the boy by digging his position in a corner, the report said.

Earlier this month, a Moroccan boy, aged five, was trapped in a well in Morocco for five days before his death.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has closely followed the rescue efforts and expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement issued from the palace.

The Associated Press contributed to this report