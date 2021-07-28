Afghanistan Security Forces killed 385 taliban in Last 24 Hours

Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that 385 Taliban militants were killed and 210 others were injured in operations by Afghan security forces in the past 24 hours. Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said in a series of tweets that in the last 24 hours, army operations were carried out by the Afghan National Defense Security Forces (ANDSF) in Nangarhar, Logar, Ghazni, Paktika, Maidan Ward, besides Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Taliban fighters were also killed in Jojjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Baglan and Kapisa provinces.

The spokesman said the efforts of Taliban fighters were foiled by Afghan security forces in the city of Faiz-Abad, Badakhshan and the city of Taylan. He said Afghan forces also targeted Taliban positions on the outskirts of Kunduz. He said the terrorists had suffered heavy losses due to the air strikes.

Let us tell you that in the last few days, there has been a rapid increase in violence in Afghanistan. Because the attacks on civilians and security forces by the Taliban have intensified.

Taliban security forces have attacked and captured several districts of Kandahar. Along with this, hundreds of people who were considered close to the government have been taken into custody. It is being told that some of the detained prisoners have also been killed, including government officials, their relatives and members of the army.

For your information, let us tell you that in the recent development, the death toll in the first 6 months of 2021 in Afghanistan has reached a record level. According to the records, since 1659 people have been killed, 3254 people have been injured.





