Afghanistan series in Pakistan: Afghanistan’s home series will be played in Pakistan instead of Sri Lanka

Highlights The series was to be played in Sri Lanka before Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka has imposed a 10-day lockdown this time.

Azizullah Fazli has been appointed as the interim chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board

Kabul

The ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will now be played in Pakistan instead of Sri Lanka. The three-match series was scheduled to take place in Hambantota from September 3, but commercial flights from Kabul have been canceled after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this will be Afghanistan’s home series. Also, a 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Sri Lanka due to increasing cases of Kovid-19. The venue of the series in Pakistan has not been announced yet.

Find out why Salman Butt said that Kapil Dev and Imran Khan are more fit than Hardik Pandya

As part of managing the stress of the players ’work ahead of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan players, including captain Babar Azam, are expected to rest from the series.

Azizullah Fazli, the former head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), was appointed acting chairman on Sunday, the first new appointment to the country’s governing body for sports since the Taliban came to power. Fazli had previously served as the president of the ACB from September 2018 to July 2019.

The ACB tweeted on Sunday, “Former ACB president Azizullah Fazli has been re-appointed as the acting chairman of the board. He will lead the ACB for the upcoming competitions as well as oversee the board’s operations.”

Rahane slammed the critics, saying – only important people are talked about

ACB chief executive officer (CEO) Hamid Shinwari said earlier this week that he expects cricket activities to continue as usual as the Taliban support the game.

