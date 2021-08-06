Afghanistan situation deteriorating Talibani fighters married to Afghan girls Forcibly Estimated to reach Kabul in 90 days

The areas of Afghanistan that Taliban fighters have occupied are now being brutalized against women. Afghan girls are being forcibly married to Talibanis. The situation has become such that girls are forced to leave their own homes and run away. The English newspaper The Guardian has brought to the fore the past of one such victim woman. This victim is none other than a sharp journalist.

Victim’s past: Describing the current situation, the journalist said that the Taliban are getting their terrorists married to Afghan girls. No one is safe there, my city was occupied two days ago. After which I had to leave the house and run away. My whole life was ruined, till yesterday I used to be a reporter, today I am forced to wander from door to door. I don’t know if I will ever be able to return home, even see my parents or not.

According to the victim journalist, Tabilani had reached our area looking for us. My colleague told that not to answer calls from any unknown number, hide in a safe place, when I was preparing to pack my luggage, only then I heard the sound of firing and rockets. He told that my uncle somehow took me to a safe place. Somehow I came out wearing a burqa and was able to bring only the phone with me.

9 provincial capitals occupied so far: For your information, let us tell you that Taliban fighters have captured nine provincial capitals of Afghanistan so far. The aggression has increased rapidly in the last two days. Before August 11, the Taliban held six capitals, but within two days Taliban fighters have also captured the capitals of Badakhshan, Baglan and Farah provinces.

Estimation of capture of Kabul: In the midst of all this, the US Intelligence Agency has made a disturbing estimate about Kabul. According to the agency, intelligence estimates that the fighters can capture Kabul in the next 90 days. The situation in Kabul may worsen in the next thirty days.







