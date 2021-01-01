Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Why India is Calm

For the past two weeks I have been writing on TV channels and saying that Kabul is going to be taken over by the Taliban but I wonder why your Prime Minister’s Office, your Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our intelligence department have been found asleep till today? Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a very long speech from the Red Fort and while his speech was going on on 15th August, the Taliban were occupying the palace of Kabul (Kakhe-Gulistan) but India does not seem to have any chance. He is very worried.

If there is any upheaval in Afghanistan, it will have the greatest impact on Pakistan and India, but it seems that while India is spinning, Pakistan is playing its pieces with great skill. On the one hand, it welcomes the bloodshed and leaders of supporters of former President Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani in Islamabad, and on the other, it is involved in helping the Taliban with body, mind and money, but the latest news is that it is now trying to form a coalition government in Kabul. But India’s speech is completely closed. He could not bring his one and a half thousand citizens to India. He is the chairman of the Security Council, but under his leadership all members continue to spend money.

My suggestion was that on the very first day of his presidency, India had to pass a resolution to send a UN peacekeeping force to Afghanistan. He can still do it. The Mujahideen and the Taliban who killed thousands of Russian and American soldiers and destroyed their billions and billions of rupees are talking directly to the Taliban but the incompetence and inaction of our government is astonishing. Modi should have known that Taliban leader Mulla Umar had directly helped us to get the ship hijacked from Kandahar out of 1999. I met Peer Galani in London at the behest of Prime Minister Atalji, I made direct contact with Abdul Hakim Mujahid, the Taliban ambassador in Washington, and Mullah Omar in Kandahar, and our ship was abandoned by the Taliban.

The Taliban are dear to Pakistan but they are not enemies of India. He acknowledged India’s construction work in Afghanistan and described Kashmir as an internal matter of India. Hamid Karzai and Dr. Abdullah are our friends. If they are talking directly to the Taliban, who is stopping us? The US has played its game very cleverly but we do not have both. No chess, no cleverness!

(The author is an expert on Pak-Afghan affairs)