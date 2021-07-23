Afghanistan: Taliban killed 100 Afghans, bodies still lying on the ground

New Delhi. The war between Afghanistan and the Taliban continues. Looking at the current developments, it seems that the tussle between the two has increased further. Recently, Afghanistan has accused the Taliban, saying that 100 people were mercilessly killed by the Taliban in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province.

According to media reports, the Taliban attacked and captured it in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province of Afghanistan last week. During this, 100 people have died there and their bodies are reportedly lying on the ground.

According to Afghanistan, the Taliban looted the homes of civilians after the capture. There they hoisted their flags and even killed the innocent. However, the Taliban did not take responsibility for the deaths and also said that the Taliban was not behind the killing of any civilians.

However, according to a member of the provincial council of Kandahar, the Taliban entered his house and killed his sons by taking them out. According to Afghan security agencies, many bodies are still lying on the ground.

Mirwaiz Stanakzai, spokesman for Afghanistan’s interior ministry, said: “Furious terrorists on the orders of their Punjabi masters (Pakistan) attacked houses of innocent civilians, looted houses and killed 100 innocent people in some areas of Spin Boldak.” Only this reveals the true face of the cruel enemy.

Let us tell you that only last week, the Taliban captured Spin Boldak, after which a video went viral. The video is purportedly from Spin Boldak and shows Taliban members roaming the city on motorcycles, looting and seizing vehicles of government officials who have fled the area.

