Afghanistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs, Afghan bowlers stopped before 100 runs

T20 World Cup 2021, AFG Vs NAM: Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs. Afghanistan are second in Group 2 with four points and have a net run rate of 3.097.

Afghanistan bid farewell to their former captain Asghar Afghan with a scintillating bowling win over Namibia by 62 runs in a group two match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Afghanistan, which had lost a close match to Pakistan in the previous match, defeated Scotland in the first match and this was their second win. Afghanistan are second with four points and have a net run rate of 3.097. Namibia, making their debut in the tournament, also won over Scotland in the previous match.

After winning the toss with the help of 45 runs from Mohammad Shahzad, Afghanistan made a challenging score of 160 runs for five wickets and batted.

Apart from Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai played 33 useful innings for the team, captain Mohammad Nabi 32 not out and Afghan 31 runs.

Afghanistan, with their scintillating bowling attack, allowed Namibia to score only 98 for nine in their allotted 20 overs. No big partnership could be made for Namibia and David Wiese scored the highest 26 runs for them.

For Afghanistan, Hamid Hasan took three wickets for nine runs in four overs while Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets for 26 runs. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan took one wicket for 14 runs.

Gulbadin Naib bowled an over maiden out of four and sent two players to the pavilion for 19 runs. Afghanistan got off to a good start with Zazai (33 runs) and Shehzad scoring 50 for no loss in the powerplay. Jazai was quite aggressive in this partnership. But in the very next over of the powerplay, he fell victim to JJ Smit. He faced 27 balls and hit four fours and two sixes in his innings.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz came to the crease and after playing eight balls, he was dismissed leg before by John Nicole Lofty Eaton on the score of 68 runs.

Shahzad was moving towards his half-century with a one-run shot in the middle, but Ruben Trumpleman (2 for 34) lost the wicket in an attempt to send the ball past the wicketkeeper and missed the half-century by five runs. . He scored 45 runs in 33 balls with three fours and two sixes. Afghanistan thus lost the third wicket on the score of 89 runs.

Afghanistan completed 100 runs with a six in the 15th over of Afghan. Najibullah Zadran (07) returned to the pavilion after taking a review of the lbw appeal by Lofti Eaton (2 for 21), who could only play 11 balls.

After this match, Afghan, who retired from all forms of cricket, became Trumpman’s second victim by scoring 31 runs. He hit three fours and a six in 23 balls. As he was returning from the field to the pavilion, all the players shook hands with him and the Afghanistan fans on the field gave a hand salute. The players and staff of the team gave him a ‘Guard of Honour’. And after the match was over, everyone lifted him on his shoulders.

In the end, Mohammad Nabi scored 32 runs in 17 balls with five fours and a six to take the team to this score. After this, the Namibian team had lost the wicket of opener Craig Williams (01) in the very first over. The team had lost three wickets for 29 runs in the powerplay.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi called Rashid Khan to bowl in the eighth over in this match after questions were raised about him being bowled after 10 overs against Pakistan in the previous match. As soon as Rashid came, Jane Green (01) was bowled on the very first ball.

Namibia again lost wickets in a row, David Wiese could only play for a while, who faced 30 balls and hit two fours. After him, Lofty Eaton (14) played the most 16 balls.