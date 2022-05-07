Afghanistan women ordered by Taliban to cover up head-to-toe in public



The Taliban rulers have given all the instructions Afghan On Saturday, women will wear clothes from head to toe in public.

The decree recommends that women wear a burqa from head to toe, where women only show their eyes.

“We want our sisters to live with dignity and security,” said Khalid Hanafi, the Taliban’s vice president and acting minister of charity.

“The hijab is a must for all respected Afghan women and the best hijab is the chadori (head to toe burqa) which is part of our tradition and is honorable,” said Shir Mohammad, vice president and a ministry official.

The decree further states that if women do not have any important work outside, it is better for them to stay at home.

“Islamic principles and Islamic ideals are more important to us than anything else,” Hanafi added.

According to Reuters, if a woman does not follow the rules, her father or closest male relative will be seen, and will likely face jail time or dismissal from state employment.

In April, the Taliban banned women from traveling alone – an order that was quietly ignored.

Also, while private schools and universities are open in Kabul, in most parts of the country, girls are not allowed to go to school outside the sixth grade.

Taliban extremists are turning the clock around the country, allowing men and women to go to public parks only on separate days and banning the use of cellphones in universities.

International media broadcasts and foreign drama series were shut down in March.

Under the previous Taliban regime, between 1996 and 2001, there were similar restrictions on women. The US-led coalition ousted al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

They returned to power after leaving the United States last summer.

In April, the U.S. Department of Defense About 7 7 billion worth of military equipment handed over to Afghan security forces remained there during the Taliban occupation.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.