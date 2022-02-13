Afghanistan’s Karzai calls on Biden to reverse decision to unfreeze $3.5B for 9/11 victims



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Sunday urged President Biden to reverse his decision to unfreeze আগ 3.5 billion in US reserves for the families of 9/11 victims.

Karzai, who served as the country’s president for 13 years after the Taliban’s first ouster since the 9/11 attacks, told reporters in Kabul that the Afghan people were also victims of terrorism.

Biden’s order targets a total of $ 7 billion in Afghan assets and calls on banks to provide $ 3.5 billion in frozen funds to a trust fund for humanitarian relief and distribution of basic needs in Afghanistan. Another $ 3.5 billion will remain in the U.S. to pay for victims of terrorism in the U.S. who are still working through the courts.

“No one is punishing the victim,” Karzai was quoted as saying by Tolo News in Afghanistan. Karzai said the funds should not be given to the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate, but should be reserved for future generations of Afghans.

The White House said in a statement that the order was “designed to provide a way for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan, away from the Taliban and other malicious actors.” The United States does not recognize the Taliban government.

The Biden administration has pushed back against criticism that all 7 7 billion – originally from grants from the United States and other countries to Afghanistan – should be left to Afghanistan, arguing that 9/11 claimants have a right to their day under the US legal system. The court

Afghans are facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis since the catastrophic withdrawal of the United States last summer. The UN Development Program estimates that one million children under the age of five could die of starvation by the end of the year, UNICEF said, according to ABC News.

Get the Gadget Clock app

Protesters gathered outside Kabul’s Grand Eid Gah mosque on Saturday to demand financial compensation from the United States for the thousands of Afghans killed in the last 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report