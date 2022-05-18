Afghanistan’s swift surrender to the Taliban was due to Biden’s withdrawal of American troops, watchdog says



NewYou may hear to the Gadget Clock article now!

The surprisingly fast fall of the Afghan military to Taliban forces final summer season, which shocked warfare specialists, was largely due to the withdrawal of US troops, a US monitoring crew mentioned.

In a report launched on Tuesday, the Particular Inspector Basic for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or CIGAR, mentioned the withdrawal had “broken” the morale of Afghan forces and left them with out important air assist of their struggle to save Afghanistan from falling into the arms of the Taliban, Reuters reported.

Taliban orders Afghan ladies to cowl their heads and ft in public

The report highlights that the withdrawal of US troops was a situation of an settlement drafted and signed by the Trump administration in February 2020 and later executed by the Biden administration.

SIGAR discovered that the single most essential cause for the collapse of the ANDSF (Afghan Nationwide Protection and Safety Forces) in August 2021 was the US choice to withdraw troops and contractors from Afghanistan by signing a US-Taliban settlement in February 2020 beneath the Trump administration. Following the announcement of Biden’s withdrawal, “the report states.

The withdrawal settlement additionally restricted the use of momentary U.S. airstrikes.

The U.S. has given up সাম 7 billion in army gear in Afghanistan earlier than the Taliban took over

“Following the signing of the US-Taliban pact the following 12 months, the ANDSF was left with out the fundamental privilege of uprooting the Taliban by limiting air strikes,” mentioned John Sopko, Particular Inspector Basic for Afghanistan Reconstruction, in accordance to the report.

“Many Afghans thought that the US-Taliban settlement was an act of dangerous religion and an indication that the US was handing over Afghanistan to the enemy as a result of they had been in a rush to go away the nation,” Sopko added.

The Afghan authorities surrendered to the Taliban after greater than every week of preventing.

Officers: Taliban block unaccompanied ladies from flights

At the time, President Biden defended the U.S. withdrawal, which ended greater than 20 years of preventing by American troops in the nation. The USA has reportedly spent greater than 80 80 billion on warfare efforts.

“Our army commanders have suggested me that after I’ve determined to finish the warfare, we should transfer rapidly to deal with key parts of the drawdown. And on this context, velocity is safety,” Biden mentioned earlier than July 2021. Withdrawal of August.

After Afghanistan surrendered to the Taliban, Biden once more defended his choice.

“Yet one more 12 months of US army presence, or 5 extra years, would have made no distinction if the Afghan army had not been ready to maintain its personal,” Biden mentioned in August 2021.

Biden was extensively criticized for withdrawing, and he blamed President Trump.

“Once I got here into workplace, I inherited an settlement minimize from my predecessor – which he invited to the Taliban’s Camp David talks on the eve of 9/11 – 2019 – which has stored the Taliban militarily sturdy since 2001 and compelled it. Could 1, 2021 is the deadline for U.S. forces, ”Biden mentioned throughout an August 2021 speech. “Shortly earlier than he left workplace, he introduced the US army down to a minimal of 2,500.”

“Due to this fact, after I turned president, I was confronted with a selection – to comply with the settlement with a short extension to deliver out our forces and our allied forces safely, or to enhance our presence and as soon as once more ship extra American troops to struggle. Civil warfare, ”he mentioned.