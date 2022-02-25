Afghanistan’s Taliban government calls for ‘restraint’ in Ukraine-Russia war



The Taliban-controlled government in Afghanistan issued a statement on Friday addressing the Russia-Ukraine war, calling for restraint and expressing concern for civilians.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and is concerned about the real possibility of civilian casualties,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Taliban government. Posted on Twitter, Started. “The Islamic Emirate calls on both sides to exercise restraint. All parties must refrain from taking positions that could escalate the violence.”

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and in a peaceful manner,” the statement continued. The Islamic Emirate also called on the parties to the conflict to focus on saving the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine.

According to WeMakeScholars.com, there are more than 149 Ukrainian scholarships, fellowships and grants for Afghan students wishing to study abroad.

With the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, the country fell to the Taliban. Sources said on the spot that Taliban forces were carrying out house-to-house killings. Late last month, the United Nations said it had received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces and those who worked with international troops had been killed since the Taliban took over the country.

In the meanwhile, the Biden administration is in disarray Deadly Withdrawal of US troops, a suicide bombing in Kabul killed 13 US troops and killed more than 170 Afghans.

International observers have expressed concern about how the extremist Islamist terrorist organization will treat women. The Taliban government has promised to guarantee women’s rights “within the bounds of Islam.”