Afghans are asking for help: no jobs, no money … Afghans are begging for help from Indian embassies

Afghan citizens gather outside the US embassy in Delhi Afghans in India gather outside the US embassy in Delhi today. They are appealing to the Indian and US governments for help.

No job, no money … what to do “My family has been terrified since the Taliban came to power,” said an Afghan national who was present outside the US embassy. We ask for help from India and the United States. We have no jobs here and we are facing financial difficulties.

Afghans also gathered outside the Australian embassy Saeed Abdullah, one of the Afghans gathered outside the Australian embassy, ​​said: “I have heard that the Australian government has announced that it will accept refugees and issue them immigration visas, but the embassy here has not given us a clear answer.” I don’t know what to do.

UNHCR does not respond to mail “We have heard that the Australian embassy is issuing 3,000 visas to Afghan nationals,” said one Afghan national. When we arrived, they gave us a form stating that we should first send an email to UNHCR, which would send us to the embassy for a visa, but the UNHCR office did not respond. READ Also Sachin Tendulkar and Babar Azam: Same situation as Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar: Same situation with Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar

Afghans are worried about the condition of their homeland The people of Afghanistan are very upset about the kind of situation that is developing in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over. Along with Afghanistan, he is concerned about his own and his family’s future.

Twenty years later, the Taliban have recaptured Afghanistan. Afghans are fleeing their country for fear of the Taliban, and citizens who are in other countries do not want to return to their homeland. Afghan nationals present in India are gathering in front of the embassies of various countries in the capital Delhi to plead for help.