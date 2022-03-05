Afghans resettling in US struggle to find affordable housing



After fleeing his home in now-Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Mozgan Entazari did everything he could to find a new look for his family in the palm-tree-lined communities of Rodela, Southern California.

The 34-year-old mother, along with her husband, had two options in the district while the family was staying at a hotel in Irvine, south of Los Angeles. He spent $ 200 for an Uber ride 90 minutes away to see an apartment just rented it.

Entazari needed a place not only for his immediate family, but for seven members of his extended family.

It finally took four months. On Sunday, they will move to a five-bedroom house in Corona, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of LA, for $ 4,000.

The symbol of the family’s struggle is what thousands of Afghans have been searching for since last summer’s dramatic airlift operation to evacuate U.S. military bases and American cities and towns. Many hope to settle in Southern California and Washington, D.C., areas where Afghans have previously established vibrant communities with halal grocery stores and mosques.

But these communities are one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country, and units, especially those that are often suitable for larger Afghan families, have less supply. Resettlement agencies report that it is taking longer to evacuate refugees from temporary accommodation such as hotels, Airbnb and churches.

Entazari will share a roof with her husband and children, her mother, teenage sister and her brother and her family.

Without a job, credit history or co-signer, he said finding housing was incredibly difficult. And without an address, she said she and her husband could not get a job and her children could not attend school.

“All our lives depend on housing,” Entazari said in Persian through a volunteer interpreter.

They have to pay two months’ rent to get inside, and are getting help from a company that will finance a portion of the monthly rent until next year.

The search for housing for Afghans comes amid a tough housing market as the United States emerges from the epidemic. According to the recently released U.S. Census data, the nationwide vacancy rate for rental units fell by about one percentage point to 5.6% in the last quarter of 2020. According to the online real estate marketplace Zillo, general US rents rose nearly 16% to $ 1,850 in January compared to the previous month, which began in November in an effort to help landlords connect with newly arrived Afghans.

In North Virginia, Ahmed Saeed Totakhail is fortunate to find permanent housing in Dale City, a suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Washington.

His sister, who kept him until she found her own place, lives there. He was hired to work in nearby Arlington, the same nonprofit that hired him in Kabul.

The stunning mosques in the area and the large number of Afghan food lovers have softened the blow of leaving his homeland. But he was shocked by the high cost of his family’s safe haven – মাসে 2,000 a month for rent.

“It’s quite expensive,” he said. “I have friends here. I have relatives here. But we never discussed economics.”

According to the Migration Policy Institute, nearly half of all Afghan immigrants to the United States who arrived decades ago live in five major metropolitan areas – Washington, Sacramento, California, San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles. As a result, these areas often become attractive to Afghan newcomers, and many list the names of relatives or acquaintances who have already lived there as identification when rehabilitation agencies are considering where to send them.

But since the Taliban took over their country last year, about 76,000 Afghans have come to the United States, many of these cities have reached their saturation points, said Chris O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration Refugee Service.

Rehabilitation agencies have teamed up with Airbnb to provide temporary housing while talking to property management agencies to find a more permanent solution. They have opened offices in more affordable markets to meet the demand for housing. But places must have a strong job market and institutions and businesses that support Afghan families, such as mosques and halal markets, he said.

The State Department says it does not track the number of Afghans in temporary shelters. The top states for Afghans after the Taliban occupation are Texas (about 10,500); California (over 8,200), Virginia (over 5,100) and Washington (over 2,800), according to the State Department.

Near the country’s capital, Lutheran Social Services has helped resettle more than 4,000 Afghans since last summer. For many, the benefits of a community like “Second Kabul” outweigh the high housing costs, says Zabi, the LSS’s housing coordinator and a relatively recent refugee from Afghanistan who asked to be identified by his nickname because he still has family with his former job with the US military. Because there may be targets.

JU is working to convince landlords and property owners in the area that Afghan refugees deserve some concessions.

“They will pay their rent, that’s for sure,” he said, adding that with the help of the agency and the existing Afghan community, many are quickly finding jobs.

In Newburyport, Massachusetts, churches have opened their doors to four Afghan families to stay temporarily. Rev. Jared Mercer said it is difficult to help white, affluent communities near the New Hampshire State Line establish their permanent roots because of the high cost of living.

He and another pastor are working with city officials and are hoping to bring local property owners and nonprofits to the board to help address housing issues. In the meantime, they have raised funds and formed volunteer committees to coordinate everything from teaching English classes to running families around town.

“They’re getting more and more into the city, especially among the kids, and it would be even more traumatic for them to be uprooted and start the whole process over,” Mercer said.

Sonic Sadozai, a volunteer with the Afghan Refugee Relief Agency, said this had already happened to several Afghan families after months of searching for a home in Southern California.

Sadozai, who came to Afghanistan as a refugee four decades ago, said he has been doing this for years and has not faced many obstacles.

He said he was lucky enough to be able to help Antazari and his family move out of the Irvine Hotel: an Afghan man he helped find housing four years ago told a Syrian friend who had a house to rent.

But he worries that he will not be so lucky with those who are helping more than 100 Afghan families find them.

Many landlords who have been walled off by the epidemic have asked for rent for the first two months and the last two months – a long order for incoming families, especially those who need larger units, he said.

“I have a family of 13,” he said. “Where am I going to send them?”