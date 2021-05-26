AFL: Nathan Buckley and new girlfriend Alex Pike step out in Melbourne



They’re probably the most talked-about couple in AFL proper now.

And Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and his glamorous new girlfriend Alex Pike have been pictured collectively for the very first time on Wednesday.

The newly minted footy WAG, who works as a beauty nurse, beamed as she strolled alongside the 48-year-old footy legend in Melbourne.

Alex confirmed off her unimaginable determine in a skintight crop prime, matching leggings, gray sneakers and a black cap.

She styled her lengthy brunette locks in unfastened waves, and wore a full face of make-up.

Flashing a megawatt smile, the proprietor of magnificence clinic Face by Alex Pike appeared more than happy with herself as she chatted to the Magpies nice.

In the meantime, Nathan wore a black sweater, blue exercise shorts and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

The daddy of 4 positioned his fingers in his pockets and grinned because the pair engaged in a breezy dialog.

At one stage, he was approached by a bunch of followers and fortunately stopped to speak.

In the meantime, the romance between Nathan and Alex is claimed to be ‘easy’.

‘They’re blissful. It is all good. It is simply very simple and snug actually. They’ve a real connection,’ a buddy of the couple informed the Herald Solar final week.

The supply added that Alex is not after fame, and is not ‘daunted’ by the eye that comes with being a WAG both.

‘They’re simply into regular stuff, yoga, pure well being, retaining match and staying constructive,’ the pal stated.

Alex is a single mom of three based mostly in South Yarra, simply outdoors Melbourne’s CBD.

Nathan set tongues wagging in January when he began following Alex on his personal Instagram account.

The pair’s on-line friendship emerged simply weeks after the champion midfielder introduced his break up from his spouse of 18 years, Tania Minnici.

Final December, the Buckleys confirmed their long-rumoured separation in a press release posted on social media.

‘It has been a tricky and difficult 12 months for each household and for ours included,’ the assertion learn.

‘It’s with the utmost of affection and respect for one another and a real dedication to our sons, that we decided to separate in January [2020].

‘We stay devoted mother and father and in the pursuits of our boys, we ask for our household to be given the privateness that’s wanted.

‘We thank everybody in advance for understanding our request and for the unconditional love and help we’ve acquired all through our marriage.’