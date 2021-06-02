AFL WAG Jessie Habermann shows off her baby bump in a crop top and leggings

She introduced that she’s anticipating her second baby with her AFL star husband Marc Murphy in February.

And on Tuesday, WAG Jessie Habermann confirmed off her rising baby bump as she posed up in a collection of stylish activewear outfits.

The 30-year-old shared a collection of movies and photos of herself in a vary of crop top and legging combos as she promoted the model Intention’n Oceania.

‘I discover this model actually comfy to put on while pregnant as the material is mushy and light on the pores and skin and has a lot of stretch,’ Jessie captioned one picture of herself in a cream set as she cradled her bump.

She surprised in the clips, sporting mild make-up and her lengthy blonde hair out and over her shoulders.

Ever the influencer, Jessie gave followers a 10 per cent low cost code.

In February, Jessie introduced her second being pregnant by sharing a candy household picture on Instagram and writing: ‘We won’t wait to satisfy you baby woman.’

Jessie and Carlton star Marc are already proud dad and mom to son Max, three.

‘The perfect day of our lives, so pleased with my lovely spouse Jessie,’ Marc wrote on Instagram as they introduced Max’s beginning.

The Melbourne-based pair married in a lavish ceremony in December 2016 at Luminare, that featured sweeping views of the town.

The visitor checklist included a variety of well-known faces, together with Queen WAG Rebecca Judd.

They’re believed to have began relationship in 2011.