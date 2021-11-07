africa-unlucky-past-to-present-match-history-in-world-cup-from-1992-odi-world-cup-to-t20-world-cup-2021-remembering-1-ball-22-runs- target – This has happened in the past with South Africa, despite a great performance, has been out of the tournament; Indian veteran shared this meme

South Africa has not had a good history in the World Cup. Often this team is out of the tournament despite performing well. Something similar was seen in the current T20 World Cup 2021 as well.

South Africa has not had a good World Cup history and present. The sequence of this bad luck was visible in the 1992 World Cup and after 29 years in the T20 World Cup 2021, the Proteas once again sadly had to be out of the tournament. What happened to the team in the current World Cup must have certainly brought tears to the eyes of every cricket fan in South Africa.

South Africa did almost everything right in this World Cup, winning 4 out of 5 matches. Despite England and Australia being on equal points, South Africa had to be out of the race for the semi-finals due to net run rate.

At the same time, let us tell you that this is not the first time that South Africa has unfortunately had to be out of the World Cup. Be it the Duckworth-Lewis rule of 1992 or the semi-final against New Zealand in 2015.

Regarding this, former India’s legendary cricketer Wasim Jaffer has shared a meme. His post is becoming quite viral on social media. Jaffer is often seen active in posting on all the happenings in the world of cricket.

29 years ago the target of 22 runs was met in 1 ball

In the 1992 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the memories of the target of 22 runs off a ball, which South Africa got, will still sting in the hearts of the fans. The match was between England and South Africa which was played on 22 March 1992. Playing first, England had scored 252 runs for 6 wickets in 45 overs.

In this rain-affected match, Africa had to score 253 runs in 45 overs. When South Africa scored 231 for 6 in 42.5 overs chasing the target, rain disturbed it. When the match resumed, South Africa’s innings was reduced by 2 overs but the target did not change.

Rain disturbed the match time and again and the target for South Africa was changed time and again. Due to rain, the target of 22 runs in the first 13 balls was found in this match, then the target was the same in 7 balls as well. After some time, when the eyes of cricket fans fell on the score board, at that time South Africa had to score 22 runs in 1 ball. This incident will still prick like a needle in the heart of every cricket fan of South Africa.

South Africa bowed before fate in 1999, 2011, 2015 too

South Africa was on the verge of victory against Australia in the 1999 World Cup. One run needed off four balls. In this Alan Donald’s runout knocked South Africa out of the tournament and Australia entered the next round.

New Zealand beat South Africa by 49 runs in the quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup. The runout of AB de Villiers in this match was the subject of much discussion. After this, New Zealand made it to the final after defeating South Africa by four wickets in a thrilling semi-final match played at the Eden Park ground in the 2015 World Cup.

Significantly, South Africa showed a great game in the T20 World Cup 2021. Apart from a loss against Australia, the team won all their four matches in the league stage in a spectacular manner. Top-ranked England were also defeated by South Africa by 10 runs in the last match. But unfortunately the team was forced out of the semi-final race due to lower net run rate than Australia.