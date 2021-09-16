African public health experts ask UN to accelerate vaccine distribution

As world leaders prepare to gather at the United Nations General Assembly, African public health experts on Thursday called for action to accelerate the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to their continent, where, according to the World Health Organization, only Only 3.6 percent of the people have been done. So far there has been a thorough vaccination against the disease.

Supply shortages from Covax, a global vaccine-sharing initiative, have left African countries with only half the dose to meet the global target of fully vaccinating 40 percent of their population by the end of 2021. Inequality in the distribution of vaccines persists. STARK: Africa is home to about 17 percent of the world’s population, but according to the WHO, only 2 percent of the nearly six billion shots administered so far are given in Africa.

Dr. Ayode Olatunbosun-Alkija, chair of the African Vaccine Delivery Alliance, said in an online news conference on Thursday: “As the United Nations General Assembly meets next week, I would like to call on African leaders to ensure equal access to vaccines. I urge.” “Ask Rich Countries: Where Are Africa’s Vaccines? Where are the vaccines for the world’s low- and middle-income countries?”

Wealthy countries globally supply only a fraction of the dose given to Covax. That decrease is one of the main reasons why Covax last week slashed its forecast for the number of doses it will be available this year. Worldwide, 80 percent of shots have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries, according to the Our World in Data Project at the University of Oxford. In low-income countries only 0.4 percent of the dose is given.