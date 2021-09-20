World

Africa’s CDC director urges rich countries to give up Covid vaccine boosters

Decisions by some wealthy countries to offer booster shots will hinder access to a coronavirus vaccine for low-income countries, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, arguing there is no conclusive evidence Healthy people who are not immune need them. extra shot.

There is growing momentum to offer additional doses to some vulnerable populations, including older citizens and the general public – in wealthy countries, including Germany, France, Israel and the United States.

“The problem we have with third supplements is that we haven’t seen enough science behind them,” said director Dr. John Nkengasong said in an online news conference with reporters on Thursday. “It’s really still confusing to me why we’re moving toward a huge recommendation for booster doses.”

By offering booster shots, he said, “we will definitely gamble.”

The World Health Organization has warned that booster shots could divert vaccine supplies from countries with largely unvaccinated populations. On Wednesday, the agency asked wealthy countries to hold off on giving booster shots to healthy patients until every country is able to vaccinate at least 40 percent of its population.

WHO officials have tried to differentiate between booster shots that boost immunity in an already vaccinated population, and additional doses that may be needed by the immunocompromised to develop immunity in the first place. Officials are not opposed to additional doses for immunosuppressants.

Despite the flurry of booster programs in wealthy countries, the science of whether they are needed is not yet clear.

Some studies suggest that the protection that vaccines provide against infection and mild illness may be reduced. But they remain highly effective at preventing the worst outcomes, including serious illness and death, and scientists have said a blanket recommendation for boosters is premature.

Experts generally agree, however, that a third shot is necessary for people with compromised immune systems who have not had a strong immune response to the initial dose. Several countries, including the United States, are now giving this vulnerable group an extra shot.

Dr. Nkengasong’s remarks came when WHO’s Africa Director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said on Thursday that the continent would receive a lower-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine dose for the rest of the year from the global immunization programme, Covax.

On Wednesday, Covax slashed its forecast for doses available in 2021 by nearly a quarter, another blow to an effort that has been hampered by production problems, export restrictions and vaccine hoarding by wealthy countries. Dr. Moeti said the low dose was “partly due to the priority of bilateral deals over international solidarity”.

According to the WHO, about 3 percent of Africa’s population, or 39 million of the 1.3 billion inhabitants, have been fully vaccinated, and 72 percent of all doses received have been administered.

The African continent is coming out of a severe third wave of the pandemic, largely driven by the delta version.

Africa CDC. The continent has so far reported 7.9 million cases and more than 200,000 deaths from the virus as of Thursday, according to

Dr. Nkengsong said that wealthy countries should first fulfill their commitments to donate hundreds of millions of doses, to help end the acute phase of the pandemic.

Dr. Moeti said the donated supplements are not only the most obvious way out of the pandemic, but will help ease the already strained health care systems. For example, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is dealing with meningitis outbreaks and the risk of a resurgence of deadly diseases such as measles.

“If producer countries and companies prioritize vaccine equity, this pandemic could end quickly,” Dr Moeti said.

Emily Anthes contributed reporting.

