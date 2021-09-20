Africa’s CDC director urges rich countries to give up Covid vaccine boosters

Decisions by some wealthy countries to offer booster shots will hinder access to a coronavirus vaccine for low-income countries, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, arguing there is no conclusive evidence Healthy people who are not immune need them. extra shot.

There is growing momentum to offer additional doses to some vulnerable populations, including older citizens and the general public – in wealthy countries, including Germany, France, Israel and the United States.

“The problem we have with third supplements is that we haven’t seen enough science behind them,” said director Dr. John Nkengasong said in an online news conference with reporters on Thursday. “It’s really still confusing to me why we’re moving toward a huge recommendation for booster doses.”

By offering booster shots, he said, “we will definitely gamble.”

The World Health Organization has warned that booster shots could divert vaccine supplies from countries with largely unvaccinated populations. On Wednesday, the agency asked wealthy countries to hold off on giving booster shots to healthy patients until every country is able to vaccinate at least 40 percent of its population.