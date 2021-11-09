Africa’s Leaders Say Rich Countries Need to Quit Oil and Gas First



Rapid transition is important in the global fight against climate change. But not only will it be particularly expensive in poorer nations, but many African countries have plenty of natural gas or other fossil fuels, and they forcefully argue that the rest of the world has no right to say no to them.

The proven crude oil reserves on the African continent are more than one hundred billion barrels spread across eleven countries, with Libya and Nigeria being the 10 largest producers globally. The region is also rich in gas: Collectively, Nigeria, Algeria and Mozambique account for 6 percent of the world’s natural gas reserves.

As world leaders meet at COP26 in Glasgow, some African leaders and activists are for the first time opposing the fast-paced point of incapacity for their countries. Instead, they are slowly putting pressure on the transition, which will continue to rely on fossil fuels – especially natural gas, which burns more cleanly than coal or oil, but still pumps carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, raising planet-temperature.

This year alone, scientists and researchers have released a number of reports showing that large-scale burning of fossil fuels has caused climate damage for decades. The urgency to switch to clean energy if global warming is to be prevented by 1.5 degrees Celsius from industrial times, the goal set by the Paris Agreement, the scientific findings of the agreement between nations to reduce climate change have been highlighted.

Beyond that temperature threshold, scientists say the risk of disasters such as deadly heat waves, water shortages and ecosystem collapse is rapidly increasing.

But in order to achieve that goal and avoid the worst of the weather disasters, analysts here say, rich nations need to provide financial support to African nations as they seek alternative ways to reduce emissions. When the time comes, Shri. Guemende said even developed countries should transfer technical knowledge about sustainability to Africa.