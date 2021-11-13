afridi-upset-from-shaheen-shah-afridi-soon-to-become-his-son-in-law-also-suggests-virat-kohli-to-leave-captaincy-and-supported-rohit-sharma-as- new-captain – Shahid Afridi is upset with his son-in-law Shaheen Afridi, gives special advice to Virat Kohli; Supported Rohit Sharma to be made captain

Shahid Afridi seems to be unhappy with Shaheen Shah Afridi, who hit three consecutive sixes in the semi-finals. Shaheen is the son-in-law of a former Pakistani cricketer. Apart from this, he has supported Rohit Sharma, advising Virat Kohli to quit the captaincy from all formats.

Let us tell you that in the thrilling semi-final, Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade, after being caught by Hasan Ali, three consecutive sixes in the last three balls of Shaheen Afridi’s over showed Pakistan the way out of the tournament.

Shahid said on Pakistan’s Sama TV channel, “I am not happy with Shaheen’s performance. Hasan Ali dropped the catch, it does not mean that you give three consecutive sixes. Shaheen has good pace and should have used it wisely.”

The former cricketer said, “Even if the catch is missed. He should have used his brain and used his pace to bowl twelve yorkers off the off-stump. He is not the kind of bowler against whom such runs were scored.

Shahid Afridi’s daughter, who once cried bitterly over the defeat from India, will now become the bride of the Pakistani cricketer who took Team India out of the World Cup

Let us tell you that recently Shahid Afridi gave a statement about Shaheen Afridi in an interview. He had said that he and Shaheen come from different tribes. There was no relation between them before his (Shaheen’s) family proposed marriage for their daughter Aksha. That is, Shaheen Afridi is the son-in-law of former cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Special advice given to Kohli

Apart from this, the former Pakistan captain said that, “The decision of BCCI (Cricket Board of India) to appoint Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Indian T20 team is good. The decision was taken by the BCCI following Kohli’s decision to step down from the T20 captaincy at the end of India’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Afridi said, “I think he (Kohli) has been an amazing force for Indian cricket but I think it will be good if he decides to step down as captain in all formats now. I played with Rohit for a year and he is a wonderful player with a strong mindset. His strongest point is that he can ‘relax’ when necessary and can also show aggression when it is absolutely necessary.”

It is worth noting that Shahid Afridi played with Rohit Sharma in the Deccan Chargers in the initial year of IPL. On Kohli’s decision to step down from T20 captaincy, Afridi said, “I think Virat should leave the captaincy and enjoy the rest of his cricket and I think he still has a lot of cricket left.” He is a top class batsman and he can play ‘free’ without any other pressure in mind. He will enjoy his cricket.”