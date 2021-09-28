Afsana Khan quits Bigg Boss 15 out of fear: Afsana Khan returns to Punjab before entering Bigg Boss 15

‘Bigg Boss 15’ is starting October 2nd. While the names of some of the contestants have been confirmed and they are being kept apart, the names of some celebs have been kept secret. Meanwhile, news is coming that Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, who was supposed to enter ‘Bigg Boss 15’, has returned to Punjab.

According to a report in ‘Spotboy’, the source said that when Afsana Khan was in her hotel room last evening, she started having panic attacks. The manufacturers offered him immediate medical attention. But Afsana is still not well. After this, Afsana decided that she will not go to ‘Bigg Boss 15’ yet. The source said that Afsana Khan has returned to Punjab.



At the same time, Afsana Khan also shared a post on her Instagram story, in which she wrote, ‘I am not feeling well. Pray, I am very sick. ‘



The makers recently confirmed the entry

The makers had recently released a new promo for ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which featured Afsana Khan’s entry in addition to Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra and Simba Nagpal. But Afsana is yet to enter the show. It remains to be seen if some more celebrities will replace the myth that she will return to ‘Bigg Boss 15’ in a few days.

Confirmed Bigg Boss 15 contestant

We will tell you that a total of 9 names have been confirmed so far for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Apart from Afsana Khan, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz are also named. Salman Khan will host ‘Bigg Boss 15’. He recently returned to Mumbai from Austria to shoot his premiere episode. Salman was shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ there. The date and time of the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be broadcast on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm, while Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.