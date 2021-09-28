Afsana Khan quits Bigg Boss 15 out of fear: Afsana Khan returns to Punjab before entering Bigg Boss 15
At the same time, Afsana Khan also shared a post on her Instagram story, in which she wrote, ‘I am not feeling well. Pray, I am very sick. ‘
The makers recently confirmed the entry
The makers had recently released a new promo for ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which featured Afsana Khan’s entry in addition to Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra and Simba Nagpal. But Afsana is yet to enter the show. It remains to be seen if some more celebrities will replace the myth that she will return to ‘Bigg Boss 15’ in a few days.
Confirmed Bigg Boss 15 contestant
We will tell you that a total of 9 names have been confirmed so far for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Apart from Afsana Khan, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz are also named. Salman Khan will host ‘Bigg Boss 15’. He recently returned to Mumbai from Austria to shoot his premiere episode. Salman was shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ there. The date and time of the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be broadcast on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm, while Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.
