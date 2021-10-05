Afsana Khan shares the story of her struggle: Bigg Boss 15 Afsana Khan reveals her painful struggle, she says she used to sing at fairs to earn money she can’t eat full time meal.

This time, Punjabi singer Afsana Khan is also seen as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Afsana Khan won the year 2020 with her song ‘Yar Mera Titlian Warga’. She had become an internet sensation. Now his flawless style is well-liked in the house of Bigg Boss. Afsana made Salman Khan her brother in the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

In the show, Afsana recently told the sad story of her struggling days. Afsana Khan said there was a time when she did not even have money to buy a Rs 20 bottle of water. Since she could not afford food, she used to travel the entire train with the help of packets of chips. Afsana also said that she used to sing at fairs to earn money.



10-11 years of struggle, earn money by singing at fairs

Afsana Khan said that she struggled for 10-11 years and then people started recognizing her after she joined ‘Rising Star’. Afsana tells the other contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, ‘Patiala used to study. My study was free. That bottle of water cost twenty rupees, I wondered if I should take it. She used to take a crunchy parrot and travel for two and a half to three hours. I also sang at fairs to make money.



Luck changed after ‘Rising Star’

Afsana Khan further said that after joining ‘Rising Star’, her fortunes started changing. After that he started earning slowly and today he is on the strength of hard work where he is. Let me tell you that Afsana Khan started her career as a singer in 2012. She then appeared in ‘Voice of Punjab 3’ and rose to fame.