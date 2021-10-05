Afsana Khan shares the story of her struggle: Bigg Boss 15 Afsana Khan reveals her painful struggle, she says she used to sing at fairs to earn money she can’t eat full time meal.
10-11 years of struggle, earn money by singing at fairs
Afsana Khan said that she struggled for 10-11 years and then people started recognizing her after she joined ‘Rising Star’. Afsana tells the other contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, ‘Patiala used to study. My study was free. That bottle of water cost twenty rupees, I wondered if I should take it. She used to take a crunchy parrot and travel for two and a half to three hours. I also sang at fairs to make money.
Luck changed after ‘Rising Star’
Afsana Khan further said that after joining ‘Rising Star’, her fortunes started changing. After that he started earning slowly and today he is on the strength of hard work where he is. Let me tell you that Afsana Khan started her career as a singer in 2012. She then appeared in ‘Voice of Punjab 3’ and rose to fame.
