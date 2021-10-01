AFSPA for 3 Arunachal districts bordering Assam: MHA extends AFSPA ‘Unhealthy Zone’ tag for 3 Arunachal districts bordering Assam

Highlights Decision taken after review of terrorist activities and law and order

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the notification from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022

Presence of banned terrorist organizations like NSCN, ULFA in some areas

New Delhi

The Union government has declared three districts in Arunachal Pradesh and two police station areas in another district as ‘unhealthy’ for the next six months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. The decision was taken after reviewing the terrorist activities and law and order situation in the area. The notification issued by the Union Home Ministry in this regard will be effective from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

For the first time in a long time, the AFSPA Act will not apply to two police station areas in Lower Dibang and two other districts, a ministry official said on Friday. This decision has been taken in view of the improvement in the security situation.

In the notification dated 1 April 2021, exercising the powers vested in Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Central Government and four police station areas in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh- two in Namsai district and Dibang adjoining Assam border and One Lower Police Station premises in each of the Lohit districts was declared as ‘turbulent’.

The ministry recently reviewed law and order in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and four police station areas bordering Assam.

The Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and the Namsai and Mahadevpur police station areas in Namsai district will come into force from October 1, exercising the powers vested in Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. 2021, “the notification states. Declared a ‘restless zone’ until the order is withdrawn on or before March 31, 2022.”

AFSPA is implemented in areas where the armed forces are needed to assist civilian administration. Another official said banned terrorist organizations like NSCN, ULFA and NDFB were present in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh.