Aftab Shivdasani Is Related to Karan Johar still he doesn’t get chance to work with him | Aftab Shivdasani is a relative of Karan Johar, yet did not get a chance to work in his production

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has shown his acting skills in many films. Although Aftab’s career was not very successful, but some of his films have definitely made a place in the minds of people. Today we will tell you one thing related to Aftab Shivdasani, about which you hardly know.

Aftab is a relative of Karan Johar

Everyone knows that Aftab Shivdasani is a Bollywood actor but do you know that Aftab is a distant relative of Karan Johar? Yes, Aftab himself had revealed that he is a distant relative of Karan Johar, but still he did not get a chance to work in his production house.

Aftab is not a part of any group

Actually, this thing had arisen when there was talk about groupism in Bollywood, then Aftab had told in his interview that I did 9 films with Vikram Bhatt, 5 or 6 films with Ram Gopal Varma, but I never Was not a part of his camp. It’s basically a matter of your conduct and I was friendly with everyone. Karan Johar is a distant relative of mine, but I have never been close to anyone. I have been civilized, nice and friendly with everyone, so I have no enemies. I never intentionally went to a camp or a group. That’s why I kept myself away from this groupism versus campism ideology.

Aftab’s career

Actor Aftab Shivdasani started his film career as a child artist. He did films like ‘Mr India’ and ‘Shahenshah’ in his childhood. After this, he appeared in the film ‘Mast’ in the year 1999 in the lead role. He showed the magic of his performance in many films including ‘Masti’, ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’, ‘Hungama’. He managed to make his special place in multistarrer comedy films.

Also read- Aamir Khan’s daughter shares romantic photos, tells boyfriend to be a dramabaaz

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to