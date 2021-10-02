After 100 years, a royal wedding in Russia highlights the days of the Tsar
scheduled tribe. PETERSBURG, Russia – Under the supervision of a ceremonial honor guard, the bride slowly walked down the aisle as a bunch of young attendants held her up a 23-foot train. The bridegroom in a black coat stood expectantly under the golden dome of St. Isaac’s Cathedral, as his mother watched from a throne-like marble enclosure.
“The Romanovs are back,” a conservative Russian news outlet announced on Friday, and with wedding rings by Fabergé, a tiara by French jeweler Chaumet, and an Imperial Eagle embroidered on the veil, it certainly was. It looked like they were back in style.
More than a century after the assassination of the last Czar and Tsarina in the wake of the Bolshevik Revolution, a collection of Europe’s aristocratic families gathered to celebrate Russia’s first royal wedding since the days of the imperial monarchy. The groom was the 40-year-old Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, a descendant of the Russian imperial throne, and his Italian partner was 39-year-old Rebecca Bettarini.
The assembled elite wore furs, feathered hats and fascinators as they watched as many gold-clad priests blessed the union.
The Romanovs have had no official legal status in Russia since the dynasty’s overthrow in 1917, and they do not seek a return to the throne. But the wedding represents the pinnacle of his efforts to re-establish himself in the country’s public life since the fall of communism 30 years ago, and perhaps return a sense of imperial pride to Russia.
“This is a tremendously significant historical event for one of the world’s most consequential dynasties,” said Russell Martin, a professor of history at Westminster College in Pennsylvania. Mr Martin, who has written a book on the Romanov wedding traditions, is a volunteer advisor to the family who helped ensure the ceremony was in keeping with royal tradition.
The list of royal attendees included Princess Leia of Belgium, Queen Sofia of Spain, Prince Rudolf and Princess Tilsim of Liechtenstein, and Simeon II, the last emperor of Bulgaria.
The groom, who is 40, said the wedding was part of a series of unexpected events that his family did not foresee when he was born in Madrid in 1981. He is the great-grandson of the last Russian emperor, Nicholas II, a cousin of Grand Duke Kirill Vladimirovich Romanov.
“No member of the Romanov family ever thought we would come back here,” he said in an interview on the eve of the wedding.
Growing up in both Spain and France, Mr Romanov was educated at Oxford and worked for several EU institutions as well as the Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel Group before starting his own consultancy. According to his official biography, he belongs to every royal family in Europe.
He and Ms Bettarini, now Romanovna, began dating while living in Brussels, but the pair moved to Moscow two years ago to run the philanthropic foundation they founded together in 2013. Ms Bettarini, who also founded a consulting company, said in an interview in which she wrote two novels during the COVID-19 pandemic, one called “Aristocracy”.
Mr. Romanov first traveled to Russia at the age of 11 in 1992 for the funeral of his grandfather, Grand Duke Vladimir Kirilovich Romanov. Born by chance in Finland, Vladimir and his family were saved by the fate of Tsar Nicholas II. , his wife, Alexandra, and their children and relatives: hanging in 1918 at the hands of the Bolsheviks, who had occupied Russia.
Friday’s wedding represents, at least in part, a looming memory of the Russian Empire and the family that ruled for 300 years. Under communism, the Romanovs were often portrayed as backward and responsible for familial and social collapse. But since the 1990s, the family legacy has been adopted by the powerful Russian Orthodox Church, which canonized Nicholas II, Alexandra, and their five children in 2000.
“The veneration of the royal family is a symbol of this monarchist attitude that is present in the church,” said Andrei Zolotov, a Russian journalist who has covered the Orthodox Church for three decades.
In 2008, 90 years after he was executed, Romanov was legally “rehabilitated” or identified as a victim of “unfounded repression” rather than enemies of the state.
The pair’s union was blessed by the top official of the Russian Orthodox Church in St. Petersburg, Metropolitan Versonofi, and Mr. Romanov’s mother, Grand Duchess A. While the leadership of the church recognizes Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna’s claim to the throne, there are other Romanovs who dispute it. The bride converted to Russian Orthodoxy and took the name Victoria Romanovna. She is not of noble blood and her mother-in-law decided to limit her access to royal titles.
During the ceremony, in keeping with Russian Orthodox tradition, the bride and groom’s friends and relatives held crowns above their heads.
Despite the grandeur, the three-day wedding ceremony included controversial elements. Among the men in Mr. Romanov’s troupe was Konstantin Malofeev, a conservative businessman who has been a strong supporter of a return to the monarchy since falling in love with “The Lord of the Rings” as a teenager. As a law student, he wrote his dissertation on the legal path to restoring Russian royalty.
But Mr Malofeev has been under US and EU sanctions since 2014 for allegedly funding pro-Russian separatists fighting in Ukraine.
In an interview, he said that he is happy with what the couple’s marriage represents for conservatives.
“This marriage is the restoration of tradition,” he said, adding that the marriage and the re-emergence of the Romanovs should not be viewed through the prism of politics.
“It is not about current political events. This is the heritage of Europe. As we know, the families that lived here made Europe.”
Mr Malofeev is believed to be well connected to the Kremlin, as is Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the owner of a catering business, used to provide food for some wedding events. Mr Prigozin was indicted by US prosecutors for alleged links to a troll factory, which investigators say led to Russia’s interference efforts in the 2016 United States election. This year he was added to the FBI’s “wanted list”.
Moscow’s response to the wedding was weak, despite ties with officials affiliated with the Kremlin, and the government’s tacit consent to a limited monarchical presence.
President Vladimir V. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry S. “Putin has no plans to congratulate the newlyweds,” Peskov said. “This wedding has nothing to do with our agenda.”
Support for the return of the monarchy in Russia is mixed. According to the independent Levada Center, only three percent of respondents in the 2016 survey said they would support a return to the pre-1917 monarchical system. A survey the following year by state-owned VTsIOM found that 68 percent of Russians are “categorically against autocracy as a government”, although a similar number of 18–34 year olds were “tolerant” of the idea of a monarchy. .
Across the street from the cathedral, Olga, 57, was taking pictures of the wedding guests as they appeared.
“I wish I had known about the wedding earlier, I would have come earlier to see the event,” she lamented, refusing to give her last name. She said she would support the type of constitutional monarchy of the United Kingdom, in which the royal family plays a ceremonial role above politics.
Journalist Mr. Zolotov said some were not impressed by the outcome of 30 years of Russian democracy, and would not mind giving a different model a try, though not necessarily with the Romanovs again.
“The idea is very appealing to some because of the widespread belief that ‘democracy doesn’t work anyway,'” he said, noting that the transition from communism to capitalism during the 1990s remains a source of national shock, And Russia is hardly democratic two years later, decades after Mr. Putin’s rule.
“The assumption is, ‘Whatever system you have, it ends with a jar anyway, that the Russian people have a monarchical mentality deep down,'” he said.
