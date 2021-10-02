After 100 years, a royal wedding in Russia highlights the days of the Tsar

“No member of the Romanov family ever thought we would come back here,” he said in an interview on the eve of the wedding.

Growing up in both Spain and France, Mr Romanov was educated at Oxford and worked for several EU institutions as well as the Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel Group before starting his own consultancy. According to his official biography, he belongs to every royal family in Europe.

He and Ms Bettarini, now Romanovna, began dating while living in Brussels, but the pair moved to Moscow two years ago to run the philanthropic foundation they founded together in 2013. Ms Bettarini, who also founded a consulting company, said in an interview in which she wrote two novels during the COVID-19 pandemic, one called “Aristocracy”.

Mr. Romanov first traveled to Russia at the age of 11 in 1992 for the funeral of his grandfather, Grand Duke Vladimir Kirilovich Romanov. Born by chance in Finland, Vladimir and his family were saved by the fate of Tsar Nicholas II. , his wife, Alexandra, and their children and relatives: hanging in 1918 at the hands of the Bolsheviks, who had occupied Russia.

Friday’s wedding represents, at least in part, a looming memory of the Russian Empire and the family that ruled for 300 years. Under communism, the Romanovs were often portrayed as backward and responsible for familial and social collapse. But since the 1990s, the family legacy has been adopted by the powerful Russian Orthodox Church, which canonized Nicholas II, Alexandra, and their five children in 2000.