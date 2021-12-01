After 110 Years, an Overdue Book Is Returned to a Library in Idaho
In 1911, someone checked a copy of the book “New Chronicles of Rebecca” from a library in Boise, Idaho.
For the next 110 years, the city’s libraries will survive epidemics, recessions and world wars – all without a series of 278 pages of stories about Kate Douglas Wiggins’ ingenious girl named Rebecca.
Since then, the volume at Boise’s main library has increased this month. Lindsay Drybergen, interim communications manager for Boise Public Library Systems, said the recovery was a mystery.
“We have no idea where he came from,” she said.
All she knows is that the book was returned to the library in nearby Garden City in late October or early November, she said. Librarians sent the book to the main library in Boise because it still contains inserts from the city’s oldest library, which have been closed ever since.
It is unknown at this time what he did after leaving the post. One theory is that the book, a follow-up to a story about a girl from a village in Maine, could have been spent in the attic in the last century, “because she was really well cared for,” Ms. Dreibergen said.
The person who had the book was put in a “stationary” position, she said.
“The cover was in great shape, all the pages were crisp, nothing was missing, all the images were there,” she said.
There are other cases of returning books that have been around for decades, but 110 years is an extraordinarily long period. This year, a Wisconsin woman mailed a 63-year-old book to the Queen’s Public Library in New York. In 2016, a 72-year-old Manhattan woman returned a 57-year-old book.
Copies of the “New Chronicles of Rebecca” sold for about 50 1.50 when published in 1907, Ms Drybergen said.
Anyone who checks out the “New Chronicles of Rebecca” in 1911 can rest in peace, as the Boise Public Library has abolished late fees for exhausted books in 2019. Otherwise, the person would have had to pay around $ 800, as the library had imposed a fine of two cents. Every day, the library said on Facebook.
However, even in the early 20th century, the library never levied fines beyond the price of a book, said Ann Marie Martin, a library assistant at the main library.
“Books can be kept for two weeks without renewal, unless otherwise labeled,” the book said in an invitation. The book’s checkout records show that it was in November 1911, not 2021. It was listed as missing in 1912, Ms. Martin said.
To encourage people to keep coming back, many library systems across the country have removed the fatigue penalty in recent years.
The New Chronicles of Rebecca was a sequel to the popular 1903 novel “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm” by author, teacher and composer Wiggins. These stories follow the life of Rebecca Rowena Randall, a happy Maine girl who was sent to live with her two aunts. “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm” was a film of the same name made in 1938 starring Shirley Temple.
Copies of the “New Chronicles of Rebecca” returned to the Boise Library do not appear to be rare. The author’s third cousin, Eric E. Wigin said in an interview that copies of several early editions of the book are in circulation. In fact, he has many.
“I’m trying to get rid of them,” said Mr. Wiggins, 82.
However, there may be only one copy of the library on which the book is bound, with the author’s last name “Vigins”.
“Maybe it was Pioneer Library Bindery’s fault,” said Ms. Martin.
Library books are usually rebounded with strict restrictions and are likely to be rebounded sometime before the first check, she said.
Now that a copy of the Boise Public Library’s “New Chronicles of Rebecca” has finally returned, it will be displayed in a special room in the main library, Ms. Drybergen said.
Librarians do not know the name of the person who examined the book in 1911 because they no longer preserve paper files that were used centuries ago, she said.
But the library hopes that someone who knows the book’s previous location will be able to inform staff. “We hope someone comes forward and says, ‘Hey, that was my grandmother’s book,'” Ms. Drybergen said.
“If we understood a little bit about its history, we would love to hear it,” she added.
