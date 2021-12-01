After 110 Years, an Overdue Book Is Returned to a Library in Idaho

“We have no idea where he came from,” she said.

All she knows is that the book was returned to the library in nearby Garden City in late October or early November, she said. Librarians sent the book to the main library in Boise because it still contains inserts from the city’s oldest library, which have been closed ever since.

Checkout record of the early editions of the “New Chronicles of Rebecca”. The book was examined by the Boise Public Library in 1911 and returned in 2021. Credit … Boise Public Library

It is unknown at this time what he did after leaving the post. One theory is that the book, a follow-up to a story about a girl from a village in Maine, could have been spent in the attic in the last century, “because she was really well cared for,” Ms. Dreibergen said.

The person who had the book was put in a “stationary” position, she said.

“The cover was in great shape, all the pages were crisp, nothing was missing, all the images were there,” she said.

There are other cases of returning books that have been around for decades, but 110 years is an extraordinarily long period. This year, a Wisconsin woman mailed a 63-year-old book to the Queen’s Public Library in New York. In 2016, a 72-year-old Manhattan woman returned a 57-year-old book.

Copies of the “New Chronicles of Rebecca” sold for about 50 1.50 when published in 1907, Ms Drybergen said.