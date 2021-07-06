After 27 years, Shilpa Shetty again flaunts her beauty, released ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is going to return to the big screen after years. She is going to be seen in the comedy film ‘Hungama 2’. The film stars Shilpa Shetty along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Praneeta Subhash in the lead roles. The first song of this film has been released. This song is a remix version of the iconic song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’ from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Released after 27, the song features Shilpa Shetty along with Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey.

Shilpa Shetty’s tremendous style is being seen once again in the song. Shilpa informed the fans about the release of the song through social media. Sharing a video, he wrote in the caption, ‘Here is the old wine, in a new bottle. Missing the original Akshay Kumar, but for the time being it is to win Meezaan Jaffrey’s heart. Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 has been released. This is for the late Saroj Khan ji on behalf of all of us. Fans are very fond of Shilpa’s post.

At the same time, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’ has got millions of views on YouTube. Shilpa and Meezaan are also doing the signature step of the iconic song in the song. Shilpa is looking as young as 27 years ago. Fans are very much liking this song of his. However, many say that Kumar Sanu’s voice is missing in the song. No one can take his place.

Talking about the song, Shilpa Shetty said in a conversation with ANI, “Chura Ke Dil Mera song proved to be a milestone for my career. This song will always be special for me. I am extremely thrilled for Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0. Re-creating the song after 25 years was fun and challenging as the song has set a very high benchmark. I hope people will like this song as much as I came dancing to it. Let us tell you that the original song is from the 1994 film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. It stars Akshay Kumar with Shilpa Shetty. This song proved to be a super hit. Even today this song can be heard on people’s jumba.

