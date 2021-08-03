After 40 Years, a Luminary of Theater’s Avant-Garde Departs

And yet, in a 2015 interview, you said, “I feel like, professionally, if I’m lucky I’m like 10 years old. There is no story of old women running theaters. Did you defiantly intend to stay for another decade at the time?

I said it exactly from those feelings, but I don’t feel it anymore. I have the impression that if I had wanted to stay at Wilma, I could have. I have the energy, I have the interest. I haven’t lost the love for the theater, that’s for sure. But I have to take another path. And there is also the danger of becoming one’s own prison for anyone who has worked in an institution for a long time.

What were your earliest memories of American theater, growing up behind the Iron Curtain?

I never went to college. I worked as a cleaning lady in the library during the day and did underground theater at night. We used to go to Poland for a weekend just to see shows and I got to see the Living Theater and the Bread and Puppet Theater, the experimental-happen scene, Joseph Chaikin – these are my heroes. But that period was over when I arrived here.

How were your early years in Philadelphia?

We were moving step by step. We spoke very poor English – couldn’t ask for a cup of coffee, basically. For us, it was about how do we survive? How do we meet our needs and those of our child? How do you learn English? I met people and offered to teach them what I knew about Grotowski. When you are young you are daring to teach and you know nothing [laughs].

Stoppard played a big role at Wilma, but who are the other artists who have marked you?

Athol Fugard was very important to me at the start. In 1988, I produced “Statements After Immorality Law Arrest,” which tells the story of a white librarian and a black teacher falling in love. And the play is performed 90 percent naked. It was very daring at the time.