Sports

After 40 Years India Win Bid To Host International Olympic Association Session In 2023, 99 Percent Votes To India favor In Beijing Anurag Thakur says

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
After 40 Years India Win Bid To Host International Olympic Association Session In 2023, 99 Percent Votes To India favor In Beijing Anurag Thakur says
Written by admin
After 40 Years India Win Bid To Host International Olympic Association Session In 2023, 99 Percent Votes To India favor In Beijing Anurag Thakur says

After 40 Years India Win Bid To Host International Olympic Association Session In 2023, 99 Percent Votes To India favor In Beijing Anurag Thakur says

After 40 Years India Win Bid To Host International Olympic Association Session In 2023, 99 Percent Votes To India favor In Beijing Anurag Thakur says

Nita Ambani, the first woman elected as an IOC member from India, said, ‘Olympic campaigning has returned to India after 40 years of waiting. I am grateful to the International Olympic Committee for handing over the hosting of the IOC session to Mumbai in 2023.

India will host the 139th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai next year. India has won the right to host the IOC session after 40 years. Earlier in 1983, New Delhi had hosted the session of the IOC.

The IOC session is the annual meeting of its members, consisting of 101 voting members and 45 honorary members. In the session, IOC members discuss important topics such as the Olympic Charter and the choice of cities to host the Olympics. Next year’s IOC session could include the agenda for choosing the host of the 2030 Winter Olympics and scheduling the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Voting took place in Beijing to host the IOC session to be held in 2023. In the voting, India got 99 percent (75 out of valid 76) votes in favor of its bid. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur expressed happiness by tweeting after getting the hosting of the IOC session.

Anurag Thakur wrote, ‘The session of the International Olympic Committee is being held in India next year, which is a historic moment. Sports in India have made great strides in recent years. Excited and proud to be a part of the Indian delegation for this historic occasion.

READ Also  Aubameyang slams CAF after feeling like a ´hostage´ in airport delays

Nita Ambani, the first woman elected as an IOC member from India, said, “The Olympic campaign is back in India after 40 years of waiting. I am grateful to the International Olympic Committee for handing over to India the honor of hosting the IOC session in Mumbai in 2023.

Nita Ambani said, ‘This will be an important step for India’s Olympic ambition. Will usher in a new era for Indian sport. Apart from Nita Ambani, the Indian delegation included Indian Olympic Association President Narendra Batra, Anurag Thakur and India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal tweeted and wrote, ‘Proud day for India. Mumbai to host International Olympic Committee in 2023. This session will inspire the growing talent of our country to work harder. Thanks to Nita Ambani ji, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra and Anurag Thakur. He also tagged his tweet #StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023.

Dr Narendra Batra said, ‘I thank Nita Ambani for her vision and leadership and all my IOC colleagues for their support. Will wait for you in Mumbai next year. This is the beginning of a new era for India’s sport.

“We want the Olympic Movement to play a key role in building the bright future of our next generation,” he said. Hosting a memorable IOC session in Mumbai in 2023 will be the first step towards showcasing India’s new sporting potential.

READ Also  Manchester United Looking to Finalise Appointment of New Data Scientist


#Years #India #Win #Bid #Host #International #Olympic #Association #Session #Percent #Votes #India #favor #Beijing #Anurag #Thakur

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment