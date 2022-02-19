After 40 Years India Win Bid To Host International Olympic Association Session In 2023, 99 Percent Votes To India favor In Beijing Anurag Thakur says

Nita Ambani, the first woman elected as an IOC member from India, said, ‘Olympic campaigning has returned to India after 40 years of waiting. I am grateful to the International Olympic Committee for handing over the hosting of the IOC session to Mumbai in 2023.

India will host the 139th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai next year. India has won the right to host the IOC session after 40 years. Earlier in 1983, New Delhi had hosted the session of the IOC.

The IOC session is the annual meeting of its members, consisting of 101 voting members and 45 honorary members. In the session, IOC members discuss important topics such as the Olympic Charter and the choice of cities to host the Olympics. Next year’s IOC session could include the agenda for choosing the host of the 2030 Winter Olympics and scheduling the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Voting took place in Beijing to host the IOC session to be held in 2023. In the voting, India got 99 percent (75 out of valid 76) votes in favor of its bid. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur expressed happiness by tweeting after getting the hosting of the IOC session.

Anurag Thakur wrote, ‘The session of the International Olympic Committee is being held in India next year, which is a historic moment. Sports in India have made great strides in recent years. Excited and proud to be a part of the Indian delegation for this historic occasion.

Correction: Mumbai in India will host for the first time in history an #IOCSession, The 86th Session 1983 was held in New Delhi. 40 years later the IOC Session will be back in India. — Christian Klaue (@ChKlaue) February 19, 2022

Nita Ambani said, ‘This will be an important step for India’s Olympic ambition. Will usher in a new era for Indian sport. Apart from Nita Ambani, the Indian delegation included Indian Olympic Association President Narendra Batra, Anurag Thakur and India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal tweeted and wrote, ‘Proud day for India. Mumbai to host International Olympic Committee in 2023. This session will inspire the growing talent of our country to work harder. Thanks to Nita Ambani ji, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra and Anurag Thakur. He also tagged his tweet #StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023.

Dr Narendra Batra said, ‘I thank Nita Ambani for her vision and leadership and all my IOC colleagues for their support. Will wait for you in Mumbai next year. This is the beginning of a new era for India’s sport.

“We want the Olympic Movement to play a key role in building the bright future of our next generation,” he said. Hosting a memorable IOC session in Mumbai in 2023 will be the first step towards showcasing India’s new sporting potential.