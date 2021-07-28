After a Long Lockdown and Vaccination Campaign, Is England on the Road to Normality?

LONDON – For the past week, this has been the country’s most anticipated issue, posted every day at 4 p.m. by the UK government. When it rose to 4,223 on Wednesday, reversing seven straight days of decline, it was a reminder that the country’s exit from the pandemic still has some twists and turns.

The UK’s number of new coronavirus cases, which stood at 27,743 on Wednesday, is still only half of the recent high of 54,674 on July 17. It came two days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted most social distancing restrictions in England in defiance of those who said it would fuel a massive wave of infections.

The reduction in cases has baffled scientists and drew warnings from Mr Johnson and other officials who say it is too early to declare victory – a warning which may be justified by the latest hike. Yet inevitably, after 16 months of containment and a solid vaccination campaign, the general downward trend has fueled hopes that the country could finally be on the path to normalcy.

Adding to those hopes, England announced that fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and the European Union would be allowed entry without going into quarantine. The gesture, effective Monday, has yet to be made by the United States or some European countries, but it nonetheless alleviates the isolation many Britons felt as other parts of the world began to reopen.