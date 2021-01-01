After a long time, the shock of 9/11 passed through my mind

Kushal M. Choksi

Don’t forget that day 20 years ago. Thousands died in the clouds that followed me on Liberty Road. I was running with all my might. I have no idea how my life was saved. A few months after the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York by Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist organization, I dreamed that I was back inside the North Tower, according to security towers. Soon the building began to collapse with a crash. And I ran away with all my might to save my life. Suddenly the dream broke. I broke out in a sweat. Increases heart rate. After a while I realized I was in my bed. 9/11 left a deep impression on my mind. Those marks were so deep that they did not leave the chase for years.

Recently, as a habit, I turned on the TV. The news anchor was saying that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan was “the end of an era”. I wish everything was so easy to forget. Like any normal New Yorker with a strong heart, I tried to bury my heart around 9/11, but did it happen? No, even after all my efforts, the traces of that incident remain in my mind.

I was thankful for saving my life at that time, but on the other hand, a lonely man surrounded me in a foreign land. There was emptiness inside like I had never felt before. When life is suddenly attacked, the question of the true purpose of life arises. I asked myself. Am I really doing what I should be doing?

I tried to focus my mind on other things to overcome that emptiness and the discomfort that came with it. I started traveling to many parts of the world. Went to Latin America and climbed the hills of the Andes there. Also dive into the blue Caribbean Sea. As he wandered through the jungles of the Amazon Maze, he also saw the shadow of the vast prairie plains. When I went out in search of a cause, I also gave up my illustrious career on Wall Street. After leaving Top Investment Bank, I joined a small startup.

Yet the situation remained the same. Whenever I take off my shoes for a security check at the airport, my mind will go to that awful again on Tuesday morning. If I smell something burning or a loud noise coming from somewhere, I will panic. The same horrible explosion began to swirl in his mind. I couldn’t let go of what happened that day. It was not clear where life would go next.

And then it happened, which was not expected at all. I was awakened by a spiritual experience in New York. I realized that the way out of this cycle is with me, in my heart. I learned meditation. As I continued to practice it, the discomfort began to subside, my mind began to calm down. The mind searching for the logic of everything was trying to figure out how all this was happening, but the feeling was pleasant.

I soon found out that in those days I was actually looking at the world in my own way. It was like trying to find a white shirt with blue glasses. Thoughts also changed when this was understood, without any effort. Without any special effort. With the power of my breathing fluctuations, I adjusted my system. After that, the web of shadows on my mind slowly disappeared.

I also realized that the reason for my fatigue was not just that I was doing a lot of things too fast in many directions. Or I was trying so hard to change my mind. Maybe I was looking for my purpose in the wrong place. Finding the purpose of life is a journey in one’s own mind, it cannot be achieved by relying on others. My wife and I now run a chocolate company. It’s like a cottage industry, with a social purpose, whose fabric is tied to our culture. Earlier one of our startups failed, the other two startups succeeded. It was all possible when I heard the sound of my heart.

The ground beneath my feet had slipped after the Al Qaeda attack in the US 20 years ago. The power to think often shakes when this happens. But true magic happens when you overcome a sense of emptiness, look to the past, accept reality, and move on to a new destination. This is what I did to overcome that terrorist attack and then I was shown the way to that new destination.

