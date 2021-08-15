After a Midsummer Shiver, Provincetown Proceeds With Care



“There were no restrictions,” marveled Jeffery Roberson, who plays Varla, one afternoon at the Crown, near the outdoor poolside stage that started last year as an innovation. pandemic. “It seems a little crazy to me now. Like, why didn’t we just dwell on things? “

His show this year is happily funny, but Roberson said he was sorry I couldn’t see him performed with live music. His pianist, he said, had dated Covid.

I LOVE PROVINCETOWN since I was a little tourist flocking to the candy store for a peanut butter fondant on days too gray for the beach.

Last summer, with much of the characteristic liveliness of the city replaced by the quietness of a pandemic, coming here was like visiting an affected relative. This summer is like seeing them hit a frightening bump in what had been an encouraging recovery – the threat to their well-being was not yet over, as you would expect.

From late July to August, I spent over a week in town attending shows and feeling completely safe. I chose shows that were either outdoors or in indoor spaces requiring proof of vaccination, where I kept my mask on even though lowering it for a drink was allowed. I thought a lot – more than I imagined – about what set off the alarm bells for me and what I might regret. No piano bars or karaoke therefore, with unmasked people all around; no indoor cabaret, optional vaccine.

It’s not a scary story about Provincetown, whose Covid numbers have plummeted as its Covid precautions have increased. What happened here could have happened anywhere that invites the world to visit, as Cape Cod does in the summer – and as New York and other major cities do all year round in ordinary times.

The creepy part of this story is that Provincetown’s charming little ecosystem of restaurants, inns, and performance spaces is a microcosm of the precarious ecosystems of dining, travel, and live entertainment that exist elsewhere. During my visit, with the usually crowded parking lots not filling up and businesses taking what the weekly Provincetown Independent called “a dip,” I saw a community anxiously wait for customers to pick up on it. economy is resting to come back in droves.