After a Winter of Discontent, a Glorious Summer in Salzburg

SALZBURG, Austria – “Now is the winter of our discontent / Glorious summer made by this York sun. These lines, perhaps the most famous opening of all English dramas, are not said in the Salzburg Festival’s new production “Richard the Kid and the King,” a chronicle from the cradle to the grave of the monarch on the most ruthless of the bard. Yet the monologue echoed in my ears as I left the theater after four hours of greed, betrayal, hypocrisy, infanticide, beheading and evisceration.

As Salzburg warmed up at the end of July, the arrival of ‘Richard’ was an electrifying theatrical jerk to kick off the second installment of the Pandemic Era event, which features four new dramatic productions, six fully staged operas. stage and dozens of concerts. Forsooth, the winter of our discontent has been made glorious in the summer by the Salzburg Festival.

Famous German theater director Karin Henkel was originally on board to direct “Richard III” in 2020. Postponed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic, production has been expanded and expanded for this year’s edition. Henkel and her creative team incorporated clips from “Slaughter! », A 12-hour compression of Shakespeare’s eight plays on the War of the Roses which was first performed in Salzburg in 1999.

In the first part of the evening, “Richard the Kid”, which is largely about York’s teenage sons, the production uses the “Slaughter!” mix of German and English gangster slang loaded with swear words.