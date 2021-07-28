After Adams Criticizes the Left, New York Democrats Try to Clear the Air

When Eric Adams arrived at Capitol Hill on Wednesday, he received a warm welcome from members of the state’s congressional delegation – but also a sharp reminder of the importance of unity.

In a closed-door meeting of elected New York Democrats, Representative Nydia M. Velázquez advised Mr. Adams, the Democratic New York mayoral candidate, to avoid any appearance of criticism from members of the delegation, according to seven people familiar with the exchange.

“I said I wanted to remind him that in the age of social media and communications we have to be careful what we say and that it is important that we treat everyone with respect,” said Ms. Velázquez, an emerging leader. of the progressive wing of the party in the state, confirming the account.

His remarks came a day after The New York Post reported that Mr. Adams called Democratic Socialists of America a nemesis during a recent fundraiser. He did not mention the name of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to the report. But some nonetheless saw her comments as implicit criticism of the MP, who is closely associated with the Democratic Socialist Group, especially given Mr. Adams’ reprimand on his police stations during the primary.