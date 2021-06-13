After Afzaal Family Killings, Muslims in Canada Denounce Islamophobia

Whereas the Quebec laws will not be geared toward any specific faith, it has disproportionately affected Muslim girls and ladies from different faiths. My colleague in Montreal, Dan Bilefsky, wrote about the way it upended the lifetime of a Muslim lawyer in the province in addition to these of a Sikh trainer and an Orthodox Jewish trainer.

A number of Quebecers this week rejected criticism of the legislation.

On Wednesday, Yves-François Blanchet, chief of the Bloc Québécois, stated that Quebecers are “uninterested in being handled like racists.”

Defenders of the laws say that somewhat than being a restrict on any faith, it’s a needed step to preserving the secularism Quebec established after lengthy being dominated by the Roman Catholic church.

Whereas all of the social gathering leaders in Parliament, Mr. Blanchet apart, have expressed misgivings about Quebec’s legislation, all of them shrink back in the case of having the federal authorities be part of in the authorized problem towards it. Many political observers attribute their hesitancy to worry of alienating voters in Quebec, the place polls present robust assist for the ban.

“This can be very vital to acknowledge that provinces have the best to place ahead payments that align with their priorities,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated this week. “I feel folks have a proper to query these and go to court docket to defend their rights, as is occurring proper now.”