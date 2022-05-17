After Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer’s flops, will Kangana Ranaut break the dry spell at the box office | From Ajay Devgan, John, Ranveer to Tiger – Kangana Ranaut will be able to change the box office maths!

Jayeshbhai Jordar

Ranveer Singh starrer this movie was launched final Friday. The movie has barely crossed the 13 crore mark at the box office in 4 days. It has been a superflop.

eid launch

Ajay Devgan’s Runway 34.. and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2.. which got here on Eid this 12 months, each the movies have fallen flat at the box office. At current, the assortment of each the movies has reached round 25 crores.

jersey

Shahid Kapoor additionally could not escape this 12 months’s flop with Jersey. The movie barely crossed the 20 crore mark. It has been a brilliant flop at the box office.

assault

At the similar time, John Abraham’s large finances movie Assault did a enterprise of 15 crores and was a superflop at the box office. John was fairly assured about his movie, however the viewers fully rejected the movie.

Bachchan Pandey

Even superstars like Akshay Kumar couldn’t save their movie this 12 months. The movie flopped badly at the box office with a group of fifty.25 crores.

The Kashmir Recordsdata

The one tremendous-duper hit of this 12 months up to now has been Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Recordsdata’. The movie has collected 252.50 crores in India, whereas the movie did effectively abroad.

READ Also What ethnicity is Kyler Murray? Everything about his parents

-->