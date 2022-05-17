After Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer’s flops, will Kangana Ranaut break the dry spell at the box office | From Ajay Devgan, John, Ranveer to Tiger – Kangana Ranaut will be able to change the box office maths!
Jayeshbhai Jordar
Ranveer Singh starrer this movie was launched final Friday. The movie has barely crossed the 13 crore mark at the box office in 4 days. It has been a superflop.
eid launch
Ajay Devgan’s Runway 34.. and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2.. which got here on Eid this 12 months, each the movies have fallen flat at the box office. At current, the assortment of each the movies has reached round 25 crores.
jersey
Shahid Kapoor additionally could not escape this 12 months’s flop with Jersey. The movie barely crossed the 20 crore mark. It has been a brilliant flop at the box office.
assault
At the similar time, John Abraham’s large finances movie Assault did a enterprise of 15 crores and was a superflop at the box office. John was fairly assured about his movie, however the viewers fully rejected the movie.
Bachchan Pandey
Even superstars like Akshay Kumar couldn’t save their movie this 12 months. The movie flopped badly at the box office with a group of fifty.25 crores.
The Kashmir Recordsdata
The one tremendous-duper hit of this 12 months up to now has been Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Recordsdata’. The movie has collected 252.50 crores in India, whereas the movie did effectively abroad.
cluster
Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, which got here in March.. The content material of this movie was additionally praised, however the movie fell flat at the box office. The movie gave a lifetime assortment of 17.25 crores.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ got here on 25 February. Alia Bhatt starrer This movie did a enterprise of 128 crores. However due to the excessive finances, it was referred to as common.
congratulate
This 12 months, Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s movie ‘Badhaai Do’ began in theaters after the lockdown. The movie’s content material was appreciated.. however was a flop at the box office with a gross of 19.50 crores.
