After all, due to which the option of removal battery is not being given in modern smartphones, and what is the effect of it

This trend was first started by the Apple company. After which gradually all the smartphone manufacturing companies started.

After all, why is this being done, have you ever thought so? Let us know why the removable battery is removed and how it affects the customers.

Convenient and safe battery for customers

Non removable battery was also introduced in the smartphone because it is convenient for the customers. If it removes the problem of removing again and again, then the risk of its shorting also ends. Apart from this, there is no problem of battery bloating. Removal batteries used to have a higher amount of electrodes, due to which more energy was generated in it. Due to the electrodes, the battery heats up and increases the risk of short circuit. To deal with such cases, scientists have designed a non-removable battery.

Long lasting non removable battery

Non removable battery lasts for a long time on a single charge. This battery runs with maximum load. It is given Lithium-ion and Lithium-polymer battery, which is durable for a long time. Due to this, customers are getting a chance to run the phone for a long time and there is no need to charge the battery again and again.

Better design of looks

Smartphones are coming in the market these days with more expensive and best designs. For this reason, customers also expect that the company will give a better design option with a powerful battery. Due to which customers get a good smartphone in terms of slim and look.

Let us tell you that the customers are more like the phone with non-removable battery. However, some complaints have also come, because the budget with swapping batteries is not being given in it. Also, you cannot use it by charging it separately. Apart from this, features and IP rating are also not being given better in it.