Entertainment

After all, who told Salman Khan’s house the haunt of debauchery?

New Delhi. Bollywood stars have a huge fan following on social media. Millions of people follow him and like his pictures and videos. But there is also a huge amount of trolls on social media. Trollers create a ruckus on a small mistake of celebs. Sometimes celebs troll even if they don’t do anything. In such a situation, Arbaaz Khan has brought his popular talk show Pinch Season 2.

Actually, Arbaaz is coming back with the second season of his talk show ‘Pinch’, ‘Pinch 2’. The promo of this show has been released. Many big stars of the industry are seen in the promo, which includes stars like Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Farah Khan. It can be seen in the promo that all the celebs are reading the comments of the trollers and are also replying to them.

Somebody called Ananya Pandey a fake Pandey and some told Tiger Shroff that he does not seem to be Jackie Shroff’s son. At the same time, Farah Khan was trolled for nepotism. In such a situation, all the celebs read the comments one by one and give a funny answer to it. The promo starts with Salman Khan. Arbaaz reads a troll’s comment to him, ‘Don’t be the God of the people.’ To this Salman replies, ‘It is true, there is only one God and that is not me.’ After this, when it comes to the second comment, Salman says, ‘What did they see inside my post, which is our house, how are they feeling the den of debauchery.’

Amazing jugdalbandi was also seen between Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan in the promo. In such a situation, the fans are eagerly waiting for this show. In the promo, Ananya can be heard saying, ‘Why do you call me Struggling Didi’. Seeing the promo, it is clear that this show is going to be fun. Anil Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar are also seen in this promo video. This show of Arbaaz Khan will be premiered from July 21.

