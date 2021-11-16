After all, why are Mukesh Ambani of Reliance and Jeff Bezos of Amazon fighting for a troubled company?

Bezos’s temper intensified when Future Group signed a $3.4 billion business deal with Reliance. Future Group was moaning due to Corona’s hit. He needs immediate financial help in any case. But Bezos did not like this and started the process of arbitration.

The two richest businessmen in the world are facing each other. About a company that is almost sick. But the struggle to capture the Future Group is so intense that the two have clashed with each other in India as well as Singapore. The fight between the two has escalated to such an extent that three independent directors of Future Retail had to write two letters to the Competition Authority. They allege that Amazon kept the regulator in the dark about 2019 investments. He wants the authority to investigate the matter and cancel the investment.

Actually, the competition between Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is about the capture of India’s retail market. Kishore Biyani and his Future Group are the cause of a tussle between the world’s richest businessmen. For Mukesh Ambani, this deal is important because Reliance Retail is now the country’s largest retail company with about 11 thousand stores and annual sales of one lakh 30 thousand crores. This deal with Future Group will give it 1700 stores and about 20 thousand crores more revenue. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has no qualms about Reliance’s monopoly on the Indian market.

According to the World Economic Forum, India will be the largest retail market in the world by 2030, after the US and China. At present, the size of the retail business of the country is about 70 thousand crore dollars. It is expected to grow to about $1.3 million in 10 years. Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, wants to see a bigger share of this market in its bag. For this reason Bezos made a deal with Future Group. Last year i.e. in August of 2019, Amazon bought 49 percent stake in Future Coupons Limited, a company of Future Group.

Future independent director Ravindra Dhariwal told Bloomberg Quint that we were kept in the dark by Amazon. We were blindfolded for what we considered an illegal proposition. We didn’t know till the end that the Future Group was being run by Amazon. On the other hand, the half yearly report of the company shows that the directors not only lost their sleep, but the condition of the company woke them up.