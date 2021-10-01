After all, will not buy Zoom Five9

Five9 will remain independent – its deal to be acquired by Zoom is closed. Although a Five9 press release said it was “terminated by mutual agreement,” it is also the case that Five9 shareholders rejected the $14.7 billion deal.

Zoom originally announced the acquisition on July 18. Five9 automates the management of customer contacts for businesses, and the deal was supposed to bolster Zoom’s business offerings. Its major competitors are giants such as Microsoft and Google, and the deal would have helped the smaller company expand.

It was supposed to be an all-stock transaction, but unfortunately for Zoom, its stock price has lost more than a quarter of its value since the acquisition was announced. Typically, when a company is purchased, shareholders receive a premium over and above their stock price; Because it was an all-stock deal, however, Zoom would be picking up five9 at a discount.

Earlier this month, Institutional Shareholder Services, an independent proxy advisory, recommended shareholders vote against the deal. The government had a thing or two to say about potential national security risks, which may not have helped matters.

In a blog post published on Thursday, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan says the failed acquisition will not significantly affect Zoom’s plans. Five9 “was by no means the cornerstone of the success of our platform, nor was it the only way for us to provide a compelling contact center solution to our customers,” he said. Zoom plans to maintain its “long-standing partnership” with Five9 and other companies offering similar services.